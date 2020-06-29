First call from Carter impresses Tennessee DB

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was able to make a strong connection with defensive back Isiah Cox when extending an offer on Thursday.

“The first time I hopped on the phone with him, it felt like we already knew each other,” Cox said. “Me and Coach Carter’s relationship is really tight right now.”

Cox, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Alcoa, Tenn., is being recruited to play cornerback or safety for the Razorbacks. He also has 26 other offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Tulane, Indiana, Kansas and others.

Cox explained why Carter was able to make an instant bond with him.

“What really caught my attention was how he had introduced himself and got to know me a little better before he offered me,” Cox said. “So I really appreciate that. Not only that, he is straight forward.”

He helped lead Alcoa, a town of around 10,000 people outside of Knoxville, to the Class 3A state championship while being named Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State in Class 3A as a junior.

Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network likes what he’s seen of the receiver/defensive back.

“Good, solid three-star-plus prospect,” Lemming said. “Two-way player, good hands, good speed, body control and balance. As a defensive back, he shows good range and a physical nature.”

Cox said the relationship with Carter makes him more likely to visit Arkansas once the NCAA dead period is lifted. Cox has gone online and checked out the program's facilities.

“I was impressed with the locker rooms and what they were used for,” Cox said. “I was looking at the stadium and things like that. It would be very interesting to play in front of a lot of people there.”

Cox indicated he might narrow his list of schools in a couple of weeks, and Arkansas is looking pretty good. Where he ends up eventually will depend on two things.

“I believe now I have to go off good relationships and where I think I would feel best at,” Cox said.