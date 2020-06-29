Hogs land high-scoring grad transfer guard

Bowling Green's Justin Turner (10) drives past Buffalo's Dontay Caruthers (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Arkansas has landed what many have called one of the best available graduate transfers in guard Justin Turner.

Turner, 6-4, 205 pounds, was a two-time first team All-MAC selection at Bowling Green before entering the NCAA transfer portal on March 22.

He was contacted by approximately 50 schools, but recently narrowed his list to Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa State, Louisville, Marquette and Xavier.

Turner attended Renaissance High in Detroit before going to Bowling Green. He was named to the MAC All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He averaged 18.2 points per game as a sophomore and 19.4 points as a junior. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists this past season. He scored 1,513 career points at Bowling Green.

Turner has a career 3-point percentage of 37.4, 44.1 from the floor and 77.9 at the free throw line. He averaged 404 shooting attempts and 128 3-point shots in the last three seasons.

He entered his name into the 2019 NBA Draft but withdrew his name and returned to school. Turner could be a good replacement for guard Mason Jones should he remain in the NBA Draft.