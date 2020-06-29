Happy birthday (June 29): A gleaming purpose pulls you forward. You're not thinking of you, only what's best for the whole. In the way you live, work and conduct yourself, you will build solid foundations that will serve generations. In spite of your selflessness and modesty, you'll be often celebrated and awarded.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Who would you be if certain limitations had not been in place to keep you pinned to a particular life tract? You'll get a glimpse of that, along with the reassurance that you, like most, are better for what you've had to overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In circles where the competition is ramped up and being cool is very important, there might not be a lot of genuine care being exchanged. It's fine as long as you know the difference and seek out the hearts that are like yours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Normally, you would find it impossible to be happy when others are suffering in the world. But today's good feelings creep up on you. Shouldn't you just accept them? Someone should be happy. Why not you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In many ways, this is a life underwater. Everything adjusts, constantly. Move, and you change the current. Voids are filled. Everything gets traded for something else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll find yourself playing games you didn't plan to play and strategizing when you'd rather be direct. This is a case of needing to participate in the fray before you can rise above it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may prefer that people behave in a certain way, but you do not require this of them in order to earn your respect. You give your respect up front and then hope for the best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): No matter how useful is a person, you're careful not to let their usefulness define them. People are not tools. They are valuable beyond what they provide. Your actions prove your belief in humanity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Even if the situation is not designed or assumed to be short-term, if you come at it as though it were only temporary, you'll appreciate, notice and remember it all better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You perform your good deed of the day in the usual way -- without hope of reward and in full understanding that the process you are furthering is not your own. It will feel terrific!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Often, it is the case that the pursuit of improvement does something but not quite enough. It's as though dwelling on the fix only affirms the brokenness of a thing. Acceptance is ultimately the key to change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may as well be on the floor of the stock exchange for all that you trade today. Whatever you value, you'll give it, and you'll accept something of equal or greater value in return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Oscar Wilde said, "Morality is simply the attitude we adopt toward people we personally dislike." You'll prove your evolved spirit as you refrain from judgment and simply focus elsewhere.

IRRATIONAL PLUTO ACTION

The only entities on earth that behave strictly by rules of logic are inventions like calculators and computers, created with the frontal lobe of the human brain. The rest of the earth's inhabitants, including humans, are largely irrational. Remember this as Jupiter and Pluto line up to some profoundly illogical outcomes.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

With over a hundred film credits, Gary Busey has played a lunatic or two on screen, true to the name of his ruling luminary. In folklore, la Luna causes mysterious behaviors — ah, luna-cy! With four luminaries in moon-ruled Cancer, Busey gets a big dose of this complex, mysterious, highly artistic, soulful and ever-changing energy. Check out his new comedy series, ''Gary Busey: Pet Judge.''