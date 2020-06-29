NLR parks figure a plan after taking hit from pandemic

North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation Department has lost more than $100,000 over the past few months because of the covid-19 pandemic, but its director says he believes in adapting to such situations.

City spokesman Jim Billings said Parks and Recreation Director Terry Hartwick looks at the numbers every day and that he estimates the department has lost $150,000 because of pandemic. June numbers aren't yet available, Billings said.

Mayor Joe Smith said he doesn't believe the department will be able to "bounce back" from the losses this year despite slowly reopening, but he expects it to be able to cut expenses and dip into reserves as needed to make ends meet.

Hartwick compared his department to major league baseball to explain the revenue lost this year.

"Baseball just started last week, but the season was supposed to start in March," he said. "That is three months gone and hundreds of games canceled, plus the concession stands not being open during those games."

The pandemic also led to the furlough of staff.

"My main concern through all of this was my staff, and I wanted to give them a choice to stay or go," Hartwick said.

Hartwick also noted the loss of other activities, such as bicycle races and soccer tournaments, that draw visitors to the area.

"Everything is just so far behind," he said. "The only thing that is not far behind is golf."

Burns Park Golf Course was one of a few courses in the area that managed to remain open amid the pandemic by instituting physical distancing guidelines and other measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The distancing measures included accepting credit card payments over the phone in advance, having only one person per cart and allowing a maximum of 70 people on the course at a time.

"Golf has helped our budget," Hartwick said. "We have seen a wide range of golfers. We have seen more lady golfers and families golfing, and all our golf carts are leased every day, sometimes twice in one day.

"This was not just a financial move, but a mental one. It allows people to enjoy their families outside."

Hartwick said the entire year has been about adapting. He said he remains hopeful for the rest of the year.

"We have reopened pavilions and community centers and pickle ball is being played," he said. "Baseball has started back up, and soccer might come back in July. We are in the process of opening back up while following CDC guidelines."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

North Little Rock was among the first communities in the region to reveal its plans when officials announced swimming pools would be allowed to reopen by early June.

North Heights has limited its number of patrons to 50 at a time, while Sherman Park set its limit at 35.

Health measures implemented at public pools include the addition of health guards whose primary duty is to sanitize equipment and bathrooms and to make sure social distancing measures are being enforced.

Hartwick said he is also opening gyms to allow coaches to conduct drills, but actual games will not be allowed yet.

"It allows athletes to stay in shape and keep those skills up during all of this," he said. "A lot of kids are still looking for scholarships because everything shut down before they got to go to camps."

The state has experienced a recent spike in covid-19 cases, and Smith said he is watching the situation closely. He said even though the seniors center is scheduled to reopen July 13, he is keeping his options open and he may move it back if needed.

A decision is expected soon.

Hartwick also is concerned about the recent spike in cases.

"When you let your guard down, it can happen," he said. "We are not rushing to expand anything. We are doing this logically. We don't want to just jump in. We want to do what is best for our staff."