Police: Little Rock nurse injured by shattered glass in shooting

An Arkansas Children’s Hospital nurse was injured in a shooting while driving to work Sunday afternoon, but a bystander panhandling at a nearby intersection answered her request for help by driving her to the hospital, according to a Little Rock Police Department incident report.

Barbara Preston, 56, of Little Rock told police she was driving back to the hospital after her lunch break when the shooting occurred. Preston was waiting to make a turn at the intersection of Interstate 630 and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when an unknown driver in a tan Cadillac pulled onto the shoulder around her and two other vehicles, before stopping in the intersection and firing in their direction, Preston told police.

According to the same incident report, Corey Ross, 49, explained to police that he was panhandling near the intersection when he heard shots and dove to the ground. When he stood up, Preston was exiting her vehicle, saying she had been shot and asking for help getting to the hospital. Ross told police he drove Preston to the hospital in her vehicle.

Doctors at the hospital told police they believed Preston suffered injuries to her eyes from shattered glass from the windshield, but that she had not been shot. Preston still had her vision although she was bleeding slightly from her eyes, police reported.

According to the incident report, one round had gone through the windshield of Preston’s vehicle and there was a hole in the driver’s side headrest.