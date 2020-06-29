Police: Hit-and-run kills Stuttgart pedestrian

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 56-year-old Stuttgart man died in a hit-and-run over the weekend, police said.
A caller notified authorities around 8:25 a.m. Saturday of a body lying on the ground next to U.S. 79 near North Leslie Street in Stuttgart.
Officers at the scene said it looked like a vehicle hit the pedestrian, identified as Nelson Sims, and drove away, the report states. A coroner pronounced Sims dead at the scene.
The report doesn’t provide an estimated time for the crash, and no vehicle description is listed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.