Police: Hit-and-run kills Stuttgart pedestrian

by Nathan Owens | Today at 12:10 p.m.
A 56-year-old Stuttgart man died in a hit-and-run over the weekend, police said.

A caller notified authorities around 8:25 a.m. Saturday of a body lying on the ground next to U.S. 79 near North Leslie Street in Stuttgart.

Officers at the scene said it looked like a vehicle hit the pedestrian, identified as Nelson Sims, and drove away, the report states. A coroner pronounced Sims dead at the scene.

The report doesn’t provide an estimated time for the crash, and no vehicle description is listed.

