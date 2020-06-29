Police: Hit-and-run kills Stuttgart pedestrian

A 56-year-old Stuttgart man died in a hit-and-run over the weekend, police said.

A caller notified authorities around 8:25 a.m. Saturday of a body lying on the ground next to U.S. 79 near North Leslie Street in Stuttgart.

Officers at the scene said it looked like a vehicle hit the pedestrian, identified as Nelson Sims, and drove away, the report states. A coroner pronounced Sims dead at the scene.

The report doesn’t provide an estimated time for the crash, and no vehicle description is listed.