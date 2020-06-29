Super Quiz: Add a letter

Rat: Complain loudly and angrily.
Heat: A vital organ.
Rose: Not poetry.
Salon: A fish.
Sore: 20 things.
Scan: Very little.
Steam: Flowing liquid.
Fonder: Sink below the surface.
Ruby: A sport similar to football.
Rant
Heart
Prose
Salmon
Score
Scant
Stream
Founder
Rugby
