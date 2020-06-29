Time for new flag, Mississippi decides

Mississippi senators stand and applaud Sunday at the Capitol in Jackson after the passage of legislation to change the state flag, removing its Confederate battle emblem. More photos at arkansa- sonline.com/629flag/. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to surrender the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag more than a century after white supremacist legislators adopted the design a generation after the South lost the Civil War.

Spectators in the Capitol cheered and applauded after the votes in the House and Senate.

Each chamber had broad bipartisan support for the historic decision. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag will lose its official status as soon as he does. That could happen in the next few days.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, who is white, has pushed for five years to change the flag, saying the Confederate symbol is offensive. The House passed the bill 91-23 Sunday afternoon. Within hours, the Senate followed suit, 37-14.

Before this month, the flag faced its most serious challenge in 2001, when voters were given the choice of replacing it. They voted 2 to 1 to keep it.

"How sweet it is to celebrate this on the Lord's day," Gunn said. "Many prayed to Him to bring us to this day. He has answered."

Mississippi has faced mounting pressure to change its flag during the past month amid international protests against racial injustice in the United States.

After the vote, legislators embraced one another. Even those on the opposite side of the issue hugged as an emotional day of debate drew to a close.

A commission is to design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and that must have the words "In God We Trust." Voters will be asked to approve the design in the Nov. 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will set a different design using the same guidelines, and that would be sent to voters later.

Mississippi has a 38% Black population -- and the last state flag that incorporates the emblem that's widely seen as racist.

Democratic state Sen. Derrick Simmons of Greenville, who is Black, said the state deserves a flag that will make all people proud.

"Today is a history-making day in the state of Mississippi," he told his colleagues. "Let's vote today for the Mississippi of tomorrow."

"In the name of history, I stand for my two sons who are 1 and 6 years old," Simmons said, "who should be educated in schools, be able to frequent businesses and express their Black voices in public spaces that all fly a symbol of love, not hate. A symbol of unity, not division. A symbol that represents all Mississippians, not some."

Rep. Jerry Turner, a Republican, was among those joining the push to replace the flag.

He said he had hoped to turn the issue to voters. But he said the train had left the station and was now "the train of unification."

"I don't know about you today, but I want to be one of the first ones to get my ticket punched green today to be on that train," Turner said. "Because I can be a wholehearted participant and fulfill all the statements that I've made over the years that I wanted unity in our great state of Mississippi."

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Republican who is among the most vocal opponents of changing the flag, argued that doing so could lead to a slippery slope, saying some people are attempting to change the name of California's John Wayne Airport. He made a final plea to allow voters to be allowed to choose through a referendum.

"After all, it's their state, not ours," he said.

"I feel very confident I know what the flag represents for a lot of people in the state and around the world," said Republican state Sen. Briggs Hopson III of Vicksburg. "They've told me personally. They've told me about the pain this flag represents."

If addition, he said, the flag is costing Mississippi jobs.

"If you care about economic development and if you want to give Mississippi the best chance to succeed and create opportunities ... there's no doubt in my mind that we need to get rid of the flag with the Confederate symbol."

After more speeches, Hopson closed discussion: "Say what you want, but the decision you make today will make our state better. It's time ... Stand up, and let's move Mississippi in a different direction."

CHANGING TIMES

In recent years an increasing number of Mississippi cities and all the state's public universities have taken the flag down on their own. But the issue has never garnered enough support in the conservative Republican-dominated Legislature or with recent governors.

That dynamic shifted in a matter of weeks as an extraordinary and diverse coalition of political, business and religious groups and sports leaders pushed to change the flag.

At a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Governor's Mansion in early June, thousands cheered as an organizer said the state needs to divorce itself from all Confederate symbols.

Religious groups -- including the large and influential Mississippi Baptist Convention -- said erasing the Rebel emblem from the state flag is a moral imperative.

Business groups said the banner hinders economic development in one of the poorest states in the nation.

In a sports-crazy culture, the biggest blow might have happened when college sports leagues said Mississippi could lose postseason events if it continued flying the Confederate-themed flag. Nearly four dozen of Mississippi's university athletic directors and coaches came to the Capitol to lobby for change.

Many people who wanted to keep the emblem on the Mississippi flag said they see it as a symbol of heritage.

Legislators put the Confederate emblem on the upper left corner of the Mississippi flag in 1894, as whites were squelching political power that Blacks gained after the Civil War.

The battle emblem is a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. The Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups have waved the Rebel flag for decades. Georgia put the battle emblem prominently on its state flag in 1956, during a backlash to the civil-rights movement. That state removed the symbol from its banner in 2001.

The Mississippi Supreme Court found in 2000 that when the state updated its laws in 1906, portions dealing with the flag were not included. That meant the banner lacked official status.

The Democratic governor in 2000, Ronnie Musgrove, appointed a commission to decide the flag's future. It held hearings across the state that grew ugly as people shouted at each other.

After that, legislators opted not to set a flag design themselves. They put the issue on a 2001 statewide ballot, and people voted to keep the flag. An alternate proposal would have replaced the Confederate corner with a blue field topped by a cluster of white stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state.

EX-GOVERNOR SPEAKS

Former Democratic Gov. William Winter, long a proponent of a flag change, in 2000 headed the commission that proposed the new design that voters rejected in 2001.

Sunday's votes came in his 97th year.

In a statement he released after the vote, Winter said:

"Removal of the Confederate battle flag from our state flag is long overdue. I congratulate the Mississippi Legislature on their decisive action today removing this divisive symbol. Along with many committed Mississippians, I have fought for decades to change the flag, most notably during the flag referendum 20 years ago. ...

"Of equal importance, I hope this may spark further action to meet the compelling social and economic needs of our state. The battle for a better Mississippi does not end with the removal of the flag and we should work in concert to make other positive changes in the interest of all of our people."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press, Brittany Shammas of The Washington Post and Anita Lee of Tribune News Service.

New Mississippi Department of Public Safety director Sean Tindell, stands behind his daughter Meredith, 9, as they observe the House vote to suspend the rules and introduce a bill to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Tindell also brought his two sons to the Capitol so they could witness "a historic vote first hand." The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Democratic Sen. Hillman Frazier, of Jackson, speaks in support of a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Senators voted in support of the resolution and now both they and the House are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, is congratulated for successfully navigating a resolution to suspend the rules and vote to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The resolution passed and now the House and Senate are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sen. Sarita Simmons, D-Cleveland, left, hugs, Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins, of Pascagoula, center, and Jeremy England, of Vancleave, following the body passing a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi state Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs, wears a mask in honor of George Floyd on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the House chamber of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as lawmakers listen to debate on suspension of rules in order to consider legislation for changing the flag. (AP Photo /Emily Wagster Pettus)

Larry Eubanks of Star waves the current Mississippi state flag as he sits before the front of the Capitol, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. While a supporter of the current flag, Eubanks says he would hope lawmakers would allow a proposed flag change to be decided by the registered voters. The current state flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

File-This June 27, 2020, file photo shows Don Hartness of Ellisville, Miss., walking around the Capitol carrying the current Mississippi state flag and the American flag in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

The gallery of the Mississippi Senate rise and applaud after the body passed a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Members of the Mississippi Senate gallery rise and applaud after the body passed a resolution that would suspend the rules to allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Photo by AP

Observers in the gallery applaud after the Mississippi Senate’s vote Sunday at the Capitol in Jackson. More photos at arkansasonline. com/629 ag/. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)