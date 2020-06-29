TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of May 25-29, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

710 Edswood Road Owned by Susanne and Bruce Clinton and the Earl’s Family Trust, this house was sold to Jessica Jones for $672,011.

17109 Waterview Meadow Boulevard Owned by William T. Henry Jr., a house behind this gate was sold to Emily E. and Gregory L. Smith for $568,000.

1620 N. Jackson St. Owned by Theresa and William McClung, this house was sold to Sue S. Williamson and the Sue S. Williamson Revocable Trust for $558,000.

1121 N. Tyler St. Owned by Denise and Shannon Palmer, this house was sold to Laura E. and Kevin J. Powell for $474,000.

99 Clervaux Drive Owned by HA Custom Homes LLC, this house was sold to Lakshmi S. Yarlagadda for $443,500.