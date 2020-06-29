Washington County marriage licenses

June 18
Jon Brock Austin, 59, and Vicki Ann Litterll, 59, both of Springdale
Jose Adalberto Chacon Gri Jalva, 26, and Tatiana Yamileth Merlos Figueoa, 20, both of Bethel Heights
Tom Pierce Coker, 24, and Catherine Bethany Chandler, 24, both of Fayetteville
Richard Thong Dinh, 36, and My Tieu Truong, 27, both of Yukon, Okla.
Timothy Kyle Dozier, 32, and Megan Marie Beatty, 33, both of Fayetteville
Nathan Thomas Jones, 26, and Brittany Rene Fields, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Chase Michael LeVang, 27, and Mary Grace Miles, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dillon Xavier Parker, 25, and Maggie Lee Bricker, 25, both of Houston, Texas
June 19
Keith Blain Andrews, 29, and Karri Elizabeth Drummond, 30, both of Prairie Grove
Luis Antonio Duarte-Reyes, 40, Rogers, and Lorena Pompa, 38, Springdale
Nicholas Scott Gaskins, 26, and Meghan Claire Daly, 24, both of Fayetteville
James Paul Arthur Greenfield, 25, and Megan Marie Higgins, 29, both of Springdale
Tanja Maria Heffner, 32, and Caroline Grace Starr, 33, both of Benton
David Lee Jones, 39, and Jamie Joallen Wall, 46, both of Springdale
Randy Allen Jones, 65, and Tammy Kay Breshears, 58, both of Springdale
Emil Joseph Koch, 40, and Susan Catherine Tharel, 37, both of Fayetteville
Juan Moreno Jr., 24, and Dallas Nicole Welch, 23, both of Springdale
Tracy Austen Mossm, 28, and Janie Lee Binford, 28, both of West Fork
Terry Kevin Ray, 53, Farmington, and Tonya Leanne Landrum, 51, Fayetteville
John Robert Forrest Robinson, 40, and Kerry Ellen Robinson, 25, both of Springdale
Ashley Chanel Rogers, 30, and Destony Latrice Williams, 33, both of Fayetteville
Trenton Dean Thomas, 21, and Maison Paige Zaborowski, 18, both of Springdale
Casey Annette Watson, 21, and Tara Jean Harris, 36, both of Fayetteville
Lonnie Matthew Woodward, 40, and Kotie Cheri Woodward, 30, both of Farmington
Wade Anthony Wright, 43, and Lauren Dean Richmond, 37, both of Fayetteville
Robert Dewayne Ziegenfuss, 25, and Paige Nicole Stone, 25, both of Fayetteville
June 22
Brendon Ward Cox, 30, and Emilianne Cassandra Slamons, 29, both of Lincoln
Donald Harold Crain Jr., 47, Grove, Okla., and Melissa Darlene Crutchfield, 48, Perryville
Ryan Caleb Dye, 23, and Jennifer Leigh Harris, 23, both of Lincoln
Christopher Ryan Hinson, 28, and Matthew Lee Hagner, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Adam Kirby Jefferson, 35, and Brittany Rachel Lewis, 35, both of Farmington
Louis Alvin Mack II, 41, and Shannon Lea Heath, 37, both of Fayetteville
Zachary James Metcalf, 29, and Madilyn Elizabeth Littlefield, 25, both of Fayetteville
Ian Joseph Reynolds, 27, and Theadra Shae Barnes, 27, both of Fayetteville
Conner Michael Robison, 27, and Kimberly Anne Baker, 29, both of Springdale
Joel Michael Scott, 34, and Alexandra Jane Murry, 31, both of Fayetteville
Alexs Alejandro Soliz, 35, and Lisa Rozell Young, 38, both of Fort Smith
Corey Lance Strieve, 35, and Chrystal Leanne Cox, 30, both of Gravette
Keith Fitzgerald Wheeler, 34, Fayetteville, and Ashley Nicole Kittrell, 34, Bentonville
June 23
Ricardo Antonio Cruz, 38, and Yesenia Carolina Garcia De Vargas, 41, both of Rogers
Justin Robert Goodman, 30, and Christine Nicole Harvey, 29, both of Springdale
Justin Allen Grant, 34, and Cayla Dawn Perry, 27, both of Wesley
Danny Lee Kohlman, 19, and Sarah Lynn Pendergrass, 18, both of Springdale
Jason Junior Stephens, 41, and Ashley Michelle Jankowski, 27, both of Lowell
Richard Zachary Wakefield, 42, Fayetteville, and Natalie Jo Wilson, 33, West Fork
June 24
Zachary Akera Zerrubba Akers, 23, and LanaJo Marie Hale, 21, both of Springdale
Richard Wayne Barnett, 44, and Grace Carmilla Tobo, 29, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Alan Gannon, 31, and Stephanie Marie Long, 25, both of Fayetteville
Kelly Don Lowrimore, 51, and Kristina Lynn Tutor, 49, both of West Fork
Kevin Ray Mixon, 30, and Tonya Reee Welch, 31, both of Lincoln
Jack Ryan Porter, 25, and Madeline Paige Williams, 24, both of Springdale