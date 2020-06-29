Woman shot Thursday dies from injuries, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock woman who shot last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday.

Latoya Ford, of Little Rock, sustained a gunshot wound under her left arm and was sent to Baptist Hospital for treatment. She died later on Thursday, according to a news release. She was 39.

Officers got a call at 12:50 a.m. Thursday that a shooting had occurred at Ford's residence, 9311 Stillman Drive, according to a police report. Eight people were there at the time of the shooting, including two under the age of 16. At the scene, police said they found two victims with gunshot wounds and several shell casings scattered about the residence.

Renekia White, 42, had a gunshot wound in her lower abdomen and was sent to St. Vincent hospital for treatment. Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said White was in stable condition as of Thursday and did not immediately return a message Monday seeking an update on her condition.

Police have no suspects at this time. The case is being investigated as a homicide.