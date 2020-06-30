Sections
22-year-old, minor die in Arkansas car crash

by Nathan Owens | Today at 1:31 p.m.
A 22-year-old man and a minor died in a DeQueen car crash Sunday morning, state police said.

They were driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Arkansas 41 around 6 a.m., crossed the centerline and hit a northbound Honda Civic, according to a preliminary report.

The minor driver and passenger Bernard Edwards of Nashville died on impact in the truck. The other driver, Quentin Witherspoon, 22, of Fulton was injured and taken to a hospital in Texarkana for treatment, police said.

In a separate incident, a Little Rock man died after veering his vehicle off the road into a concrete barrier, police said. No others were injured.

Shawnal Mayweather, 46, was driving west on 9th Street when the crash occurred after midnight Saturday, according to a preliminary report. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. His car was found at 1421 East 9th Street, police said.

