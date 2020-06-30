Briefly: Meador wins Elite Series; Trail leads to nature center

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Jon Stein, fisheries biologist, tosses a redear back into Lake Elmdale May 12, 2016 after measuring it.

Meador wins Elite Series

Steven Meador won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held June 20 at Beaver Lake. His tournament limit of five bass weighed 18.28 pounds.

Ronnie Eldridge was second with five bass weighing 16.4 pounds. Kevin Ceola placed third with five bass at 14.7 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass were: fourth, Dale Marsh, 11.44 pounds; fifth, Curt Clark, 11.27; sixth, Mike White, 11.06; seventh, Jerry King, 10.99.

There was a tie for eighth place between Rodger Taylor and Jesse Cruz with 10.72 pounds each. Bryan Rogers placed 10th with 10.6 pounds.

Eldridge won big bass with a largemouth bass weighing 4.67 pounds. Marsh won second place big bass with a 4.63-pound fish.

Team tops Castmasters field

Justin Hoffman and Bill Ramsey won the NWA Castmasters bass tournament held June 13 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 13.86 pounds.

The field was limited to 25 boats by the Army Corps of Engineers because of virus guidelines. All Castmaster teams will be allowed to fish the next tournament July 11, said Johnny Brewer, tournament director.

Tim Clark and Gordon Harri-man were second with five bass at 11.8 pounds. Dale Marsh and Jeff Cook placed third with five bass at 11.79 pounds.

Hoffman won big bass with a 4.82-pound fish.

Catfish thrive at Elmdale

A study by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shows Lake Elmdale near Elm Springs is a top destination to catch channel catfish.

Game and Fish biologists placed four series of hoop nets in the lake, 12 nets total, and collected 600 channel catfish. The catch rate was 154 fish per hoop-net series, said Jon Stein, district fisheries supervisor.

The average catfish size was 17 inches long and 2.25 pounds. The upstream end of the lake yielded the most catfish from water 8 feet deep.

All sampled fish were released back into the lake.

Trail leads to nature center

At its June monthly meeting, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission panel of commissioners voted to allow a spur of the Razorback Greenway to go through a new Game and Fish nature center being built in Springdale.

Commissioners voted to let Game and Fish Director Pat Fitts enter into an agreement with the city of Springdale to allow the spur to be built through nature center property.

