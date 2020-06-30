Despite petition, Harding declines to rename building

A Harding University auditorium will remain named for a former school president who opposed racial integration for years, President Bruce McLarty wrote in a message to the campus last week.

McLarty's letter came after more than 18,000 people signed an online petition seeking to change the auditorium's name from George S. Benson to Botham S. Jean.

Jean, a Black graduate of Harding, was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in 2018 while eating ice cream in his own apartment, according to news reports. The officer, who was convicted of murder, mistook Jean's apartment for hers and believed Jean was an intruder.

McLarty said in his message, issued Wednesday, that he intended to honor Jean "prominently and permanently" on campus but hasn't decided how.

"Today, we are embarrassed that African-Americans were not welcomed as students at Harding until 1963," McLarty wrote. "I confess to now being embarrassed that even though African-Americans have been an important part of the Harding community since 1963, there are no buildings or landmarks that celebrate any of those alumni who have made such a contribution to our University family. That must change."

In his petition to McLarty, the university and its board of trustees, Harding alumnus Jackson House argued that Benson had voiced his opposition to racial integration of the campus while claiming it would result in more crime, disease and destruction.

The university integrated in 1963, the year the Civil Rights Act would begin requiring schools to integrate to continue receiving federal funds. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1954 in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, mandating integration for public schools.

Harding University is a private university affiliated with the Churches of Christ.

McLarty, who met with House before announcing his decision, contended that Benson acted in good ways -- through mission work -- and in bad ways -- opposing integration -- and that his story must be told more fully. A spokeswoman for the university said a plan for doing so has not been formed.

McLarty also argued for Benson's redemption, noting biblical figures who lied, drank or committed adultery.

"We would be left with no one to learn from and no one to inspire us," he wrote. "We would lose all respect for overcomers, because we would have no respect for those who had anything in their past to overcome."

House said Monday that he felt such comparisons were "an easy way out" and that McLarty's response had minimized his and others' concerns about Benson, though he was glad McLarty had acknowledged Benson's racist past.

The university has a much stricter code of conduct than McLarty's statement would suggest, House said.

"You can be dismissed for a semester for as little as drinking a glass of wine at Christmas with your parents," House said. "That happened to a friend of mine."

House said the university, which is Arkansas' largest private college at about 4,800 students, is making a lot of excuses for Benson while ordinarily "Harding doesn't make excuses."

House wanted his petition to help Harding become part of a larger conversation about racism. He said many people told him they'd never heard of Benson's opposition to integration. House didn't know about it until he read an Arkansas Times article about it in 2012 when he was a graduate student in divinity at Harding.

Students emailed the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about their frustrations with McLarty's decision. One student said the university needed to tell the fuller story of Benson "without allowing his name to remain on a building that students gather to worship in everyday for chapel, including Black students that Benson himself would have never wanted there."

Another said the university is "failing to love and accept each and every Black student on their campus" by not changing the name of the auditorium.

House said the university's Black Student Association is talking about ways to make the university better, and he is leaving decisions up to current students.

Still, he's frustrated by what happened with his petition.

"Saying we stand with African-American students and not a racist president, that to me is an easy transition to make as a institution," House said. "But that's not where they're at."