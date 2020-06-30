Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

El Dorado man wins $1M state lottery prize

by David Wilson | Today at 11:32 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The front entrance of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery office is shown in this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo. ( Josh Snyder)

An El Dorado man on Monday became the latest person to claim a $1 million prize through the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

FredTavious Davis’ win came from a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to a lottery news release.

Davis purchased the ticket Friday at a Mobil convenience store, 1419 N. West Ave. in El Dorado.

“I’ve been playing the lottery every day for a very long time,” Davis said in the release. “I’ve only won about $500, so I couldn’t believe it when I saw that I won $1 million."

The man said he plans to purchase his mother a car and invest with his winnings. He also wants to help his brother, who he said encouraged him to play the lottery.

Davis is the 72nd person who has won a lottery prize of $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009, according to this week's release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT