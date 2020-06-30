Sections
City asks east Fayetteville, Goshen to adjust irrigation schedules

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 p.m.
FILE PHOTO The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is asking residents and businesses in the far east side of town and Goshen to reduce their morning water usage, according to a city news release.

A high demand for water in the area during mornings has lowered water pressure for some residents, according to the release.

"With hot summer temperatures and heavy demand for irrigation, usage in Fayetteville and Goshen is high and parts of the water system are pushed to its limit," the release states.

The city is asking those in the area to shift morning irrigation schedules to the night, between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Construction will begin this summer for larger water lines and increased water storage for the area, according to the release. The update, recommended by the 2017 Water Master Plan, is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

