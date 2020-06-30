Police: 1 killed in Jacksonville shooting

A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Jacksonville police discovered a gunshot victim Tuesday morning at a Coffelt Road residence.
Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to 2613 Coffelt Road and found a white male dead from a gunshot wound, according to a Jacksonville Police Department news release.
Police did not release the victim's identity. The homicide investigation is ongoing.
