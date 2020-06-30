Little Rock man killed in hit-and-run, police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 53-year-old Little Rock man was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to state police.
Bobby Wilkins was riding a bicycle around 12:30 a.m. on South University Avenue near Fourche Creek when he was struck by a southbound Jeep Wrangler, according to a state police preliminary report.
The vehicle sped away from the scene, state police said.
At least 279 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
