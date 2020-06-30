Sections
Man shot in head, injured at Little Rock home

by Nathan Owens | Today at 12:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot in the head and injured Friday night at his home, police said.

Shortly after 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at 1800 S. Buchanan St. and met with two children, 16 and 10 years old, who said their father had been shot, according to a police report.

Before police or medics arrived, Richard Morales, 34, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound in the head, the report states.

Morales has since been released from the hospital, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said on Tuesday.

Police at the scene said witnesses saw three suspects speed away in a sedan southbound after the shooting. According to the report, neighbors heard three gunshots before Morales came to the door holding his head.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.

