FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the film Minamata during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany. Lawyers for British tabloid The Sun asked a judge on Thursday, June 25, 2020 to throw out Johnny Depp’s libel claim against the paper because the film star allegedly failed to disclose evidence relating to his drug use. Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

• A U.K. High Court judge ruled Monday that actor Johnny Depp violated a court order by failing to disclose evidence relating to his drug use to lawyers for British tabloid The Sun, which he is suing for libel. Judge Andrew Nicol deferred a decision on whether to throw out Depp's claim against The Sun as a result. Depp is suing the newspaper's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy "The Rum Diary" and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017. The trial is due to open at the High Court in London on July 7. But The Sun's lawyers argue the case should be dismissed because Depp failed to disclose text messages he exchanged with an assistant showing that he tried to buy "MDMA and other narcotics" while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015. The newspaper's attorney, Adam Wolanski, said withholding the texts was a breach of a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents from separate libel proceedings against Heard in the United States. Judge Nicol ruled Monday that Depp had breached the disclosure order, and found that "the Australian drug texts were adverse to the claimant's pleaded case and/or were supportive of the defendants' pleaded case." He did not immediately throw out the case, allowing Depp's lawyers to argue why the trial should go ahead. Depp's attorney, David Sherborne, said it would be "wholly disproportionate" to scuttle the case.

Photo by NASA

In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, right answers a question as fellow astronaut Robert L. Behnken listens during an interview aboard the International Space Station, Monday, June 29, 2020. Cassidy, the commander of the International Space Station said Monday that losing a mirror during last week’s otherwise successful spacewalk was “a real bummer.” Cassidy said he has no idea how the small mirror on his left sleeve came off. The band for the mirror is on pretty tight, he noted, and it may have caught on a metal tether attachment as he exited the airlock Friday. (NASA via AP)

• The commander of the International Space Station said Monday that losing a mirror during last week's otherwise successful spacewalk was "a real bummer." NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy said he has no idea how the small mirror on his left sleeve came off. The band for the mirror is on pretty tight, he noted, and it may have caught on a metal tether attachment as he exited the airlock Friday. "I just happened to glance down and I saw this reflecting thing disappearing into the darkness, and that was the last I saw of it," Cassidy said in an interview. "That was a real bummer for me." He'll use a spare for Wednesday's spacewalk, the second of four he and NASA astronaut Bob Behnken will do to replace old station batteries. Spacewalking astronauts wear a mirror on each sleeve to see the displays on their chest control panel. Cassidy is 2 ½ months into a six-month mission, along with two Russians who launched with him from Kazakhstan. Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived via SpaceX a month ago.