North Little Rock High School in-person graduation canceled due to covid-19

The planned in-person high school graduation ceremony for North Little Rock School District students was cancelled Tuesday afternoon due to a rise in covid-19 numbers, officials said.

The school’s Graduation Committee met Tuesday to discuss the planned July 25 graduation ceremony at Barton Coliseum. In a unanimous decision, the committee opted to cancel the in-person graduation ceremony, according to a news release from school spokesperson Dustin Barnes.

The decision was made in part because the number of students in the senior class and the potential number of guests would violate the guidelines mandated by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control when it comes to hosting large gatherings.

“In addition, we did not feel it was responsible to host graduation and risk the possibility of endangering our seniors, their families, our staff, and the community at large,” Barnes said in the release. “In addition to canceling graduation, we have also decided to call off Senior Activities as well. We know that this announcement will not be met with applause. Some will vigorously disagree. However, we hope that you understand our position.”