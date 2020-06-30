Police investigate after 1 killed in train-truck collision in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Jacksonville Police are investigating the collision of a train and truck Tuesday evening in Jacksonville that left the driver of the truck dead, according to a press release from spokeswoman April Kiser.
Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to the Union Pacific crossing at Redmond Road where driver Edward Owen, 64, was found deceased, the release said.
Witnesses told police the railroad crossing functioned properly, and the truck drove around the barriers of the crossing, according to the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.