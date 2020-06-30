Police investigate after 1 killed in train-truck collision in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police are investigating the collision of a train and truck Tuesday evening in Jacksonville that left the driver of the truck dead, according to a press release from spokeswoman April Kiser.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to the Union Pacific crossing at Redmond Road where driver Edward Owen, 64, was found deceased, the release said.

Witnesses told police the railroad crossing functioned properly, and the truck drove around the barriers of the crossing, according to the release.