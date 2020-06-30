Sections
State police seek Conway man in homicide of Arkansas woman

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 5:47 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police have issued arrest warrants for a Conway man after a Desha County woman was found dead, according to a news release.

The body of Viola Davis, 56, of Mitchellville was discovered Monday along Kirtley Road near Dumas, according to state police.

Police are seeking information about the possible location of Lavern Blackmon, 57, who is wanted in connection to the case on kidnapping and capital murder charges. Authorities did not explain how they were able to connect Blackmon to the case.

According to the news release, on Monday, special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of Arkansas State Police were asked by local authorities to lead the investigation.

Davis' body is being examined at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death, the release said.

