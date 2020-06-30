GOLF

Lewis Invitational to tee off

A field of some of the top junior golfers in the world will tee off today in the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational at The Blessings Golf Club in Johnson.

The 54-hole event, started by the former University of Arkansas All-American in 2015, will have a field of 28 boys and 28 girls. The tournament is unique in that in addition to the individual stroke play, the boys and girls compete for an overall team title, with the girls having won the trophy the past two years.

Defending champions You Seong Choi and Leigh Chien are back to defend their titles. The field includes 12 players currently in the top 100 of the Rolex AJGA rankings. In all, there are five former champions in the field. Choi is ranked No. 42 in the boys’ rankings, and Chein is No. 31 in the girls’ rankings.

The tournament is also connected to the Symetra Tour in that the girls winner will receive a sponsor’s exemption into the Founders Tribute in Arizona in August.

The tournament will tee off at 7:30 a.m. each of the next three days and will conclude with Thursday’s awards ceremony.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sategna wins Gatorade award

Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville was named the Gatorade Arkansas Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year on Monday.

Sategna, a 5-11, 170-pound sophomore, set state records in both the 60-meter dash and the 60-meter high hurdles at the Class 6A indoor state meet this past winter and won five events, including the 200, 400 and long jump. His time of 7.88 seconds in the 60 hurdles ranked fifth in the country, and he was in the top 100 in five other events.