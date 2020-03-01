Arkansas-Baylor start time delayed

For the second consecutive night, Arkansas’ game will start later than originally scheduled at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.

The Razorbacks’ game against Baylor, scheduled for 7 p.m., will now start at 8:05 p.m. The game will be televised by AT&T SportsNet.

The game was delayed because the preceding game between Missouri and Texas lasted 3 hours, 42 minutes and did not end until 6:47 p.m. Mizzou won the game 9-8.

According to event organizers, games at the College Classic cannot begin until at least one hour after the game that precedes it.

Arkansas is winless in two games at the College Classic, with losses to Oklahoma by a score of 6-3 and to Texas by a score of 8-7. Baylor has won both of its games at the event, with wins of 4-2 over Missouri and 6-4 over LSU.