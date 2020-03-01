Arkansas women's basketball capsule

LSU atArkansas women

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 21-7, 9-6 SEC; LSU 19-8, 9-6 SEC

SERIES LSU leads 33-16.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ArkansasRazorbacks.com, SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Jr. 17.3 4.9

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Jr. 15.2 3.4

F Taylah Thomas, 6-1, Jr. 6.1 6.7

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Fr. 9.2 1.8

G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Sr. 16.3 4.4

COACH Mike Neighbors (56-40 in third season at Arkansas)

LSU

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Khayla Pointer, 5-7, Jr. 14.7 4.2

G Jaelyn Richard-Harris, 5-2, Sr. 4.7 2.0

G Jailin Cherry, 5-8, Jr. 5.4 2.6

F Awa Trasi, 6-1, Jr. 6.3 3.3

C Faustine Aifuwa, 6-5, Jr. 10.9 8.0

COACH Nikki Fargas (167-114 in ninth season at LSU)

TEAM COMPARISON

Arkansas LSU

84.7 Points for 64.8

66.8 Points against 59.1

-3.6 Rebound margin +5.6

+5.3 Turnover margin +1.6

45.1 FG pct. 43.1

38.8 3-pt pct. 30.0

75.6f FT pct. 59.6

CHALK TALK Arkansas will try to snap a two-game skid after losing to Mississippi State and Florida. ... Arkansas will try to win 10 SEC games for just the second time in school history. The other time was in the 2011-12 season when the Razorbacks finished 10-6. ... The Tigers snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday. ... LSU has won four in a row over Arkansas.

-- Paul Boyd

Sports on 03/01/2020