LSU atArkansas women
WHEN 1 p.m. today
WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville
RECORDS Arkansas 21-7, 9-6 SEC; LSU 19-8, 9-6 SEC
SERIES LSU leads 33-16.
RADIO Razorback Sports Network
INTERNET ArkansasRazorbacks.com, SEC Network-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Jr. 17.3 4.9
G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Jr. 15.2 3.4
F Taylah Thomas, 6-1, Jr. 6.1 6.7
G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Fr. 9.2 1.8
G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Sr. 16.3 4.4
COACH Mike Neighbors (56-40 in third season at Arkansas)
LSU
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Khayla Pointer, 5-7, Jr. 14.7 4.2
G Jaelyn Richard-Harris, 5-2, Sr. 4.7 2.0
G Jailin Cherry, 5-8, Jr. 5.4 2.6
F Awa Trasi, 6-1, Jr. 6.3 3.3
C Faustine Aifuwa, 6-5, Jr. 10.9 8.0
COACH Nikki Fargas (167-114 in ninth season at LSU)
TEAM COMPARISON
Arkansas LSU
84.7 Points for 64.8
66.8 Points against 59.1
-3.6 Rebound margin +5.6
+5.3 Turnover margin +1.6
45.1 FG pct. 43.1
38.8 3-pt pct. 30.0
75.6f FT pct. 59.6
CHALK TALK Arkansas will try to snap a two-game skid after losing to Mississippi State and Florida. ... Arkansas will try to win 10 SEC games for just the second time in school history. The other time was in the 2011-12 season when the Razorbacks finished 10-6. ... The Tigers snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday. ... LSU has won four in a row over Arkansas.
-- Paul Boyd
Sports on 03/01/2020
Print Headline: Arkansas women's basketball capsule