ARTBEAT: Art blazes at Cantrell Gallery; Self-portraits shine at M2 show

"My Inferno" is digital art created by Kirk Montgomery. It is part of his Cantrell Gallery exhibit, "Burn Notice." (Courtesy of Cantrell Gallery)

Something's burning. Lots of somethings.

A barn is aflame in a landscape of vivid green leafless trees and a moonlit purple sky. Flames leap from an outstretched palm. Flames dance atop a person's head.

A "Burn Notice" has been posted -- Kirk Montgomery is back; his show of recent digital art at Cantrell Gallery is well worth a visit.

Fire, a frequent element in Montgomery's art, is physical, psychic and emotional; metaphor and commentary, sometimes all in a single work. Political and social comment emerge in some pieces, particularly in They Are Always Watching, in which a despondent man moves through a burning landscape as an all-seeing eye hovers in the sky. Workplace or surveillance commentary? Perhaps.

"Mid Summer’s Night" is a part of Kirk Montgomery’s “Burn Notice” exhibition at Cantrell Gallery. (Courtesy of Cantrell Gallery)

With Bursting Into Flames, we see a human head glowing, the facial features gone. Flames shoot upward. Is this figure being consumed by failings, set afire by the divine, or are the flames a purification? Madonna of the Blast Furnace presents the sacred amid industrial pollution, a statement on greed and desecration.

Oh, and the barn? A figure stands casually in the foreground as flames shoot upward; perhaps waiting for the fire department. Maybe not.

It's not all fire. Walking After Midnight balances the artist's love of modernism -- and purple skies -- with a cityscape's exaggerated angles. A figure walks atop a building, leaving us to wonder -- is he heading toward the edge or away from it? The fire, perhaps inside, is either burning or about to be extinguished. Mid Summer's Night has a magical quality as a figure with outstretched arms embraces the beauty of orbs of light under a starry, starry night.

Montgomery's digital art is very illustrative with a vivid palette and some strong painterly qualities. Unsure about the creativity and beauty of digital art? Check this out. You won't get burned.

"Burn Notice," Kirk Montgomery, through March 14, Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Info: (501) 224-1335, cantrellgallery.com

"Healing Transformation," a self-portrait made of interwoven photographs, by Ashley Murphy of Little Rock (Courtesy M2 Gallery)

Some of art's most interesting works are self-portraits. Vincent van Gogh painted several, including an almost pointillist one in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Little Rock art collectors Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr. have built their collection around self-portraits of artists on paper. The Arkansas Arts Center featured their collection in 2013 with "Face to Face," curated by Brad Cushman, who also worked with Thom Hall to create a superb catalog.

In that tradition, M2 Gallery has gathered self-portraits by a number of artists for its current show. Some highlights:

Ashley Murphy's Healing Transformation continues her exploration of woven photography -- fusing two photos by cutting one into strips and weaving the photos together. One of last year's most interesting artists to show at M2, Michael Dowling, has a magnetic entry. Self Portrait With Time on My Side is a confrontational mixed media on paper that projects strength and a don't-mess-with-me attitude.

Neal Harrington's woodcut Boozy Beard brings a smile with his toothy grin and all kinds of moonshine jugs lodged in his beard. Hilarious, just like the artist. Terry Brewer's video Self-Surveillance: Protect Me From What I Want is an amusing commentary on consumerism.

David Bailin's mixed media on paper is large -- though small compared to his works in The Erasings series. The artist shows just half of his face as he looks away from the viewer, giving the impression of wanting to walk out of the frame.

Warren Criswell, Baxter Knowlton and Evan Lindquist have several entries each. Criswell (a frequent presence in his artwork) is represented by one of his strongest works, the powerful oil on wood Aristeas. In it, a raven emerges from a gaping mouth, recalling the Greek tale that the poet could leave his body in the form of a raven to travel with the god Apollo.

Robin Tucker surprises with a surreal Come Back World, that presents a rusty-nails halo hovering above a ghostly head and, below, horseshoes with stones. Marcus McAllister has two intriguing multimedia works from his sketchbooks.

Self-portrait in graphite by Jerry Phillips of Little Rock (Courtesy M2 Gallery)

Particularly fascinating is Jerry Phillips' fragmented graphite on paper. It is a visual autobiography, in a sense, of people and events that "reflects an amalgam of fragmented interests." In his artist's statement, Phillips notes that the Frankenstein's monster's "cobbled-together form best represents my ideal conception of self." Very cool.

'ASTROZONE' AND MORE

It's a real feast for the senses: One of the state's most intriguing exhibitions is at the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado. "Astrozone: An Interactive Art Experience" is in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (which just opened its new contemporary arts space, the Momentary, in downtown Bentonville).

The wildly colorful and imaginative inflatables inside will delight children and adults alike, who will see references to cartoon animation (particularly SpongeBob Squarepants), anime and science fiction television series such as Lost in Space and Star Trek. I kept expecting to hear Rod Serling's voice at any moment.

Artist Claire Helen Ashley has created an immersive environment where you can touch the air-filled objects, experience a cool soundscape, enjoy the well-planned lighting and let your imagination run freely. Ashely, who created the installation "Color Field" at Crystal Bridges last summer, sees this installation as being "inside a painting."

"Astrozone" is a fascinating, fun immersion into an artist's vision and a community's dedication to building a strong arts presence beyond its city limits.

"Astrozone: An Interactive Arts Experience," through April 4. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Free admission. More information can be obtained at eldomad.com or by calling (870) 444-3007.

OPENINGS

• An exhibition of new work by Jeff Horton opens Saturday with a reception starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boswell Mourot Fine Art, 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. The show hangs though March 28.

• M2 Gallery's "13th Anniversary Show" opens Friday with a reception at 5 p.m. It hangs through April 24, which is also the closing date for the SOMA gallery's self-portrait exhibition. The gallery is at 1300 Main St., Suite B, Little Rock.

