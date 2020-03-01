At rally in NLR, Warren campaigns for voters' support

Saying she is able to fight and is prepared to lead, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked Arkansans for their votes Saturday, three days ahead of the state's Democratic presidential primary.

With the "Nine to Five" theme song blaring, she bounded onto a North Little Rock stage and promised to change things in Washington.

"I'm Elizabeth Warren, and I'm the woman who's going to beat Donald Trump," she said, drawing cheers from the crowd at North Shore Riverwalk Park.

During her speech, Warren portrayed the federal government as corrupted by cash and beholden to big business, billionaires and their legions of lobbyists.

"Whatever is the issue that gets you up in the morning, I guarantee if there is a decision to be made in Washington, it has been influenced by money, it has been shaped by money, it has had exceptions created by money. Year by year by year, money, money, money just keeps influencing the decisions in Washington. And that's how we wind up with a government that works great for a thinner slice at the top and leaves more and more people behind," she said.

An annual 2% tax on the assets of the nation's wealthiest households would help address inequality, providing funding for education, child care and student loan relief, she said.

A wealth tax, assessed on households with more than $50 million in assets, would generate $3.75 trillion over a decade, Warren has said.

"I want us to be an America of opportunity, not just for people born into privilege, not just for people who are born in one part of the country but not the other, not just for people who are born into cities and not into rural areas," she said. "I want an America that believes in and invests in opportunity for every one of us. That's the America I'm fighting for."

This was Warren's first presidential campaign stop in Arkansas, her campaign said.

The Oklahoma native is looking for her first victory of the 2020 campaign, after placing third in the Iowa caucus, fourth in the New Hampshire primary and fourth in the Nevada caucus.

Her Arkansas stop occurred as voters were headed to the polls in South Carolina. She was heavily trailing in early returns.

Entrance polls in Iowa and Nevada and exit polls in New Hampshire showed her faring strongest among liberal voters, college graduates, self-identified Democrats and voters most concerned about income inequality.

During Saturday's speech, Warren denounced the leadership of Trump, saying he has divided Americans and sown fear.

"People across this country ... are deeply worried. They are afraid for their families. They are afraid for their neighbors. They are afraid for their friends. They are afraid for children locked in cages at our borders. They are afraid for children in lockdown in our public schools. They are afraid for women. They are afraid for African Americans. They are afraid for Latinos. They are afraid for LGBTQ people. They are afraid for immigrants, all of whose rights will be up for grabs in this Supreme Court. They are afraid for our nation. They are afraid for the survival of our planet. And the danger is real," she said.

"Our democracy hangs in the balance in this election. And you have a decision to make as voters. You have a decision with this much danger, with this much fear. Do we back up? Do we cower? Do we get timid in our choices, or do we fight back?" she asked.

Lifting her voice as the cheers reached a crescendo, she said: "We are in this to fight back. ... Fighting back is an act of patriotism."

Noting past battles to abolish slavery, to end the Great Depression and to defeat the forces of fascism, Warren said: "Americans are at their best when they see a problem, they call it out and they fight back."

There were many parents with small children in Saturday's audience. Several of those families were quietly ushered to the side so Warren could greet the little ones.

Jerome and Donnalie Wilson of Jacksonville took their two daughters, 3-year-old Jael and 1-year-old Juniper, and they smiled as Jael and the senator exchanged greetings.

Afterward, the father portrayed the politician as a role model for future generations.

"Liz shows that a woman can do anything, a girl can do anything," he said. "Liz also is someone that espouses to really create the American dream for everyone."

Donnalie Wilson portrayed Warren as a candidate "that can work across the aisle."

"She's got a vision for America, but it's not a vision where she leaves people behind. She wants to take everyone together," Wilson said.

After Warren's departure, Donnalie Wilson described the rally as a success.

"There was a lot of cheering. There was a lot of love. I think people left here feeling energized, so I hope it carries over to election day," she said.

With the Democratic primary race unsettled and Arkansas up for grabs, presidential candidates are making a final, last-minute push in the Natural State.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota visited North Little Rock last Sunday. She is scheduled to appear in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was in Bentonville on Thursday, making his third trip to the state since entering the race.

Jael Wilson, daughter of Jerome and Donnalie Wilson of Jacksonville, makes a “pinky promise“ with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at her North Little Rock rally on Saturday. When Warren meets young girls during her presidential campaign, she tells them, “My name is Elizabeth, and I’m running for president, because that’s what girls do,” then takes their pinkies and asks them to “pinky promise” to remember.

