AT THE POST

DAY 22 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 20,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,856,650

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $1,020,410

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,836,240

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana and Steve Asmussen teamed up to win four races. Santana and Asmussen won the third race with Impact Player ($4.60, $3.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.67. They won the fourth race with General Trev ($13.20, $5.80, $4.20), covering 1 mile in 1:38.01. They won the seventh race with Shocking Fast ($8.60, $4.80, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.85. They won the 10th race with Santos Dumont ($3.80, $3.00, $2.40), covering 1 mile in 1:38.27.

On the season, Santana now leads the jockey standings with 28 victories in 122 starts. Asmussen remains in second place in the trainer standings with 23 victories in 119 starts. Robertino Diodoro leads the trainer standings with 27 victories in 88 starts.

Martin Garcia won three races to improve his season totals to 16 victories in 103 starts. Garcia won the fifth race with Sunny Dale ($6.40, $4.20, $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.25. He followed that with a victory in the sixth race with Classy Act ($31.00, $10.80, $8.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.99, and the the Spring Fever with Midnight Fantasy ($19.40, $9.60, $3.80), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.61.

Tyler Baze won the first two races of the day, improving his season totals to 12 victories in 93 starts. Baze won with Edgeway ($5.60, $4.00, $3.00) in the first race covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.05, and followed in the second race with Dukes Up ($5.20, $3.40, $2.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85.

THREE TECHNIQUE TO REBEL?

Three Technique, owned by two-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Parcells' August Dawn Farms, recorded a half-mile workout in 46 seconds Saturday morning after the renovation break for trainer Jeremiah Englehart in preparation for the Rebel Stakes on March 14.

Three Technique, favored in all five lifetime starts, was beaten 2¾ lengths in the 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes, the colt's stakes and two-turn debut. Englehart elected to pass on the Southwest Stakes on Feb. 17, and bring Three Technique up to the Rebel.

"I wanted him to be a little bit sharper," Englehart said of Three Technique. "It kind of surprised me how well they looked and how sharp they worked. I was really happy with that.

"I want to come back next week with something a little lighter," Englehart said. "I worked him five-eighths last week and he did it real easy, so I wanted him to get something out of this work this week. Then I can have a nice, normal work next week."

Englehart said a rider for Three Technique "is up in the air" because Irad Ortiz, a two-time Eclipse Award winner as the country's outstanding jockey, has committed to a horse for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert for the Rebel. Ortiz has ridden Three Technique in his last two starts. The jockey's brother, Jose Ortiz, rode Three Technique is his first three career starts, but he is sidelined with a broken wrist.

Nominations to the Rebel close Thursday.

Options for Rita

Remembering Rita, a front-running allowance winner at 1 1/8 miles Feb. 21, will be considered for upcoming local stakes, trainer Doug Anderson of Hot Springs said Saturday morning.

One option, Anderson said, is the inaugural $125,000 Temperence Hill for older horses at 1 ½ miles on March 13.

"The way he ran the other day, I think he'll love that distance," said Anderson, who trains Remembering Rita for Jeral Keith Adams of DeWitt. "I really do. I think he can get out there and just play out there, you might say."

Anderson said Remembering Rita is also a candidate for the $350,000 Essex Handicap at 1 1/16 miles on March 14. The Essex is a major local prep for the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap on April 18. Remembering Rita finished fourth, beaten three-quarters of a length, in last year's Oaklawn Handicap. The Feb. 21 victory was Remembering Rita's first since an allowance victory last March at Oaklawn.

"Kind of needed that a little bit," Anderson said. "Good confidence builder. Don't know for sure what we're going to do, whether we run him in the Essex or not."

Remembering Rita has a 5-4-6 record from 24 lifetime starts and earnings of $497,057. The son of Spring At Last won the $300,000 Prairie Meadows Cornhusker Handicap in 2018 at Prairie Meadows.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/01/2020