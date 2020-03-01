Band's bus hits barrier; driver injured

HOUSTON -- Six people were taken to the hospital after a charter bus hit a highway barrier in Houston on Saturday morning and then got stuck on top of it, police said.

Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening and five passengers were taken to the hospital for observation only.

Fire officials said those aboard the bus were part of the production crew for a band that was traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert. Officials did not know the name of the band.

After the crash, authorities worked to dislodge the bus from the barrier, which was made up of plastic barrels. A tow truck company with a crane was brought in to lift the bus off the barrier.

It's not yet known what caused the crash.

Forgotten black cemetery graves found

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten black cemetery under a Florida parking lot.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the firm, Cardno, used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves. The firm was hired by the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School Board to conduct the search.

The school district owns the parking lot. Cardno also reported additional graves may exist under a nearby school district building.

The discovery is the third since August in which archaeologists have discovered lost black graves in the Tampa Bay region. In the latest find, officials say the original cemetery was moved in 1954 but that some graves were left behind.

Officials say Cardno will get permission to validate the radar's findings by digging just close enough to the graves to confirm their existence without touching them.

Additional findings are expected by the end of March. After that, community meetings will be held to discuss what to do.

Man slain in city's entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Westport in midtown Kansas City when a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the district, police said. One man was killed, two other men were in critical condition and another man and a woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A police spokesman, officer Doaa El-Ashkar, said an off-duty officer witnessed the shooting and fired his gun at the SUV. Westport security officers also were involved, but El-Ashkar said he could not give details. No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Police later found an SUV matching the description of the one involved in the shooting and bearing several bullet holes, and one person was arrested.

"This is a very large crime scene that will require several hours of investigation," El-Ashkar said. "Crime scene investigators and detectives will be processing the scene for evidence. Detectives will be looking for any video available."

Oklahoma students end 3-day sit-in

NORMAN, Okla. -- Dozens of students at the University of Oklahoma have ended a sit-in outside the university's administrative offices following two instances in which professors used racial slurs in their classrooms.

The three-day sit-in organized by the Black Emergency Response Team ended Friday with the student group saying that progress had been made.

University of Oklahoma Dean of Students David Surratt said in a statement Friday that the students "raised legitimate concerns" and their demands "were actually solutions" the university has included in a strategic plan to be presented to University of Oklahoma regents. One idea was the creation of a student advisory committee.

The Black Emergency Response Team co-director Miles Francisco told The Oklahoman that the student advisory committee will provide "insights and advice to the office of the senior president and provost."

University of Oklahoma Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. had rejected the group's demand that Provost Kyle Harper resign. Francisco said that when it was clear Harper wouldn't resign, they gave a new list of demands "that would ensure some accountability and checks on the office of the provost to bring about equity."

The sit-in came days after Harroz announced that a history professor read from a historical document in class that used the N-word repeatedly. Last month, a University of Oklahoma journalism professor stepped down from teaching the course for the rest of the semester after telling students during class that the N-word is no more offensive than the term "boomer."

"We're simply tired of not being treated as human beings on this campus," Francisco said Wednesday.

