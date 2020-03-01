Baylor sent reeling as Bane gets going

FORT WORTH -- Baylor Coach Scott Drew always enjoys watching Desmond Bane play, except when the TCU guard is going against the Bears.

This time, Bane may have cost No. 2 Baylor a shot at its first Big 12 title.

Bane scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, with eight in a row during TCU's big tiebreaking run, in a 75-72 victory on Saturday. It was the highest-ranked opponent the Horned Frogs have ever beaten on their home court, and fans streamed onto the court at the buzzer to celebrate.

"I'm so glad Desmond's a senior. ... I love cheering for him when we're not playing him. He's a hard worker and a great kid," Drew said. "He's a monster. What makes him so good is he's so efficient. He's 5 for 8 from the three and everybody's trying to stop him from shooting threes."

Baylor (25-3, 14-2 Big 12) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas, which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is also trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.

"We've got to control what we can control," Drew said. "We've got two games ... [the Jayhawks] have two games to go. People probably thought we would have won here today. That's the Big 12."

Bane made a long tiebreaking three-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Frogs (16-13, 7-9) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another three-pointer to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left.

"Desmond Bane is a senior and wants to win. In the last five minutes he wanted to win and it showed," Butler said.

No. 1 KANSAS 62,

KANSAS STATE 58

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) held on to beat Kansas State (9-20, 2-14) for their 14th consecutive victory.

Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes of the game.

Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats.

NO. 3 GONZAGA 86,

SAINT MARY'S 76

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Filip Petrusev scored 27 points and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's to sweep the season series.

Corey Kispert added 20 points and Killian Tillie 13 for Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 West Coast), which previously won the West Coast Conference regular-season title for the eighth consecutive season.

Jordan Ford scored 28 points and Malik Fitts 15 for Saint Mary's (24-7, 11-5).

NO. 5 SAN DIEGO STATE 83,

NEVADA 76

RENO, Nevada -- Malachi Flynn scored 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 5 San Diego State (28-1, 17-1 Mountain West) overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Nevada.

The Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-6) connected on 22 of their first 37 shots and held a 54-39 lead with 16:52 left in front of 10,855 fans on Nevada's Senior Night.

But the Aztecs went on a 31-12 run over the next 10 minutes.

CLEMSON 70,

No. 6 FLORIDA STATE 69

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson (15-13, 9-9 ACC) toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past Florida State (24-5, 14-4).

Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.

Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.

VIRGINIA 52, NO. 7 DUKE 50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr.'s shot under the basket with 3.7 remaining as Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against No. 7 Duke.

Huff led Virginia (21-7, 13-5 ACC) with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots, none bigger than when he rejected Carey's attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50. Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end.

Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-6, 13-5), who lost their second in a row and for the third time in four games.

PROVIDENCE 58,

No. 12 VILLANOVA 54

PHILADELPHIA -- Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence (17-12, 10-6) to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off Villanova (22-7, 11-5).

The Friars boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth consecutive game overall.

No. 13 SETON HALL 88,

MARQUETTE 79

MILWAUKEE -- Myles Powell scored 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette.

Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette (18-10, 8-8) rallied to 84-79 on a three-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.

NO. 17 BYU 81,

PEPPERDINE 64

MALIBU, Calif. --Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 38 points and No. 17 BYU completed a perfect February as it rallied for a victory over Pepperdine.

The Cougars trailed 37-32 before they went on an 11-3 run to seize control and extend their winning streak to nine. Childs, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, keyed the rally with eight consecutive points and also scored 12 of the Cougars' first 22 points in the second half.

Zac Seljaas added 12 points and Jake Toolson 11 for the Cougars (24-7, 13-3 West Coast).

No. 18 IOWA 77,

No. 16 PENN STATE 68

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as Iowa pulled away in the second half for a win over Penn State.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record.

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

OKLAHOMA 73,

No. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over West Virginia (19-10, 7-9).

Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners.

TEXAS 68,

No. 22 TEXAS TECH 58

Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) scored the game's last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a victory at Texas Tech (18-11, 9-7).

Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey's dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 78,

NO. 9 MARYLAND 66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Cassius Winston scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beating, 60-foot shot to end a sensational first half for No. 24 Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) in a victory over No. 9 Maryland (23-6, 13-5) that denied the Terrapins' bid to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Spartans bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season.

After Maryland closed to 71-61 with 5:20 left, the sellout crowd hoped to see another rally from a team that three times has overcome a halftime deficit of 14 points or more. But a three-point play by Winston made it 76-61.

