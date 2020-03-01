Most of us in Arkansas likely never realized that Donald Trump's former press secretary and a potential candidate for Arkansas governor, Sarah Sanders, spoke at the College of the Ozarks at the end of October.

If her comments to some 3,000 on that evening made news, I surely missed it. Although I admit that's entirely possible.

Anyway, the 37-year-old mother of Scarlett, Huck and George presented what's known as the Leonard B. and Edith Gittinger Community Convocation inside the Keeter Center on the college's tranquil and bucolic campus.

From accounts I've seen, she apparently was a hit with hundreds of wide-eyed and enthusiastic students.

Like her father, Mike, our former Republican governor who on his best evening could leave an audience in stitches with one-liners and biting sarcasm worthy of the late Will Rogers, Sanders' straightforward demeanor and rapier wit undoubtedly enhanced her standing in the packed room.

This warm reception was far different than the rude and inexcusable treatment she received when she was asked to leave The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., back in 2018, solely because of her White House position.

Standing at the convocation lectern where Margaret Thatcher, George W. Bush and Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken, Sanders continually flashed her familiar smile as she advised the audience to muster the courage to always believe in--and stand up for--their convictions.

"I think the most important thing you can do as a person of faith is own it," she told the crowd, adding, "be the somebody to do something."

The school's seasonal publication known as the Ozark Visitor featured a story and photos of the speaker and many who'd come to hear tell of her years in the Trump White House where she regularly squared off and more than held her own against a liberal Washington press corps, many of whom clearly weren't (still aren't) fans of her outspoken former boss.

As the third female and first mother to become a White House press secretary, Sanders was not the least shy about publicly putting the more arrogant members of that corps in their place. "We faced a lot of battles in the course of my time in the administration. A lot of them are still going on, but we accomplished a lot. I'm incredibly proud of everything that we did," she said.

In introducing Sanders, College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis explained how the American Dream is accomplished through hard work, sacrifice and entrepreneurship. He quoted Thatcher as saying during her talk that America has a unique concept of philanthropy and there would be no philanthropy without benefit of the American economic system. "It is a free-market capitalist system. It is not socialism."

In praising Sanders, Davis also said, "America is at a crossroads, and we know it's time to stand up and be counted. We're glad that you're willing to join that fight."

Katelinn Lowe, a freshman accounting major, afterwards was clearly impressed by Sander's message. "What really was impactful for me was that Mrs. Sanders found a way to show her kids that they are extremely important to her and yet also did the job she was passionate about. I really like what she said about the Holocaust as an 11-year-old: 'Why didn't someone do something?'"

Freshman nursing major Hailey White also was quoted in the publication. "Mrs. Sanders' challenge to young people to go out into the world and be the somebody to do something truly inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and stand up for the values and morals that I believe in."

Sanders also cautioned the students not to let the world's noise and distractions define them as individuals. "God's already done that, and nobody can do it better.

"I think the most important thing you can do as a person of faith is own it. Don't just own it in church on Sunday, but own it in the most public way that you possibly can," she said.

This woman born in Hope for me has represented a person worthy of admiration and a respect earned by actions as much as her words. Many among us witnessed the sustained disrespect some self-anointed media celebrities heaped on her during her time at the White House Press Room podium.

Through it all, Sanders, just like her father, remained confident and poised enough to hold her own. If she was ever rattled, I couldn't tell.

There are solid reasons this 2004 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University who completed high school at Little Rock Central was included in Time magazine's "40 Under 40" edition and is widely recognized for her political campaign skills and acumen. She's also advised major Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits, the Visitor reported.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

