The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72205

• 6115 W. Markham St., residential, Melissa Reed, 10 p.m. Feb. 22, 2020, property valued at $1,043.

• 1915 W. Second St., residential, James Adams, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23, 2020, property valued at $1,000.

72209

• 7715 Preston Drive, residential, James Sparks, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22, 2020, property valued at $1,250.

• 9124 Victoria Drive, residential, Linda Robertson, 9:20 a.m. Feb. 23, 2020, property valued at $4,619.

• 10012 Chicot Road, residential, Marvin Gonzales, 1:16 p.m. Feb. 24, 2020, property value unknown.

• 10312 Baseline Road, commercial, Pick and Pull, 12:30 a.m. Feb 25, 2020, property valued at $10.

72211

• 420 Markham Mesa Pl., residential, Carol Powell, 9 a.m. Feb. 24, 2020, property value unknown

72227

• 1712 Sanford Drive, residential, Keva Rattler, 1:55 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020, property valued at $201.

North Little Rock

72114

• 601 W. Broadway, commercial, Valero, 2:53 a.m. Feb. 18, 2020, property value unknown.

72116

• 3516 Allen, residential, Johnny Gray, 5 a.m. Feb. 21, 2020, property valued at $887.

72118

• 1720 Arrowhead, residential, John Slaughter, 6:20 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020, property valued at $805.

SundayMonday on 03/01/2020