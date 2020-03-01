Cabot man facing gun, drug charges

A Jacksonville police officer arrested a Cabot man Saturday after finding drugs and a firearm in his vehicle, according to a police report.

Driver Michael Clevenger told officers that he had an unloaded firearm in his vehicle when officers pulled him over just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

The officer reported finding a bag of marijuana and cocaine in a cigarette carton in the vehicle, police said.

Clevenger was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail was set at $27,500.

He is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of drugs and a firearm.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Arrestee reported to kick LR officer

A Little Rock man is accused of kicking an officer in the face while resisting arrest Friday night, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police were sent to a call at a Starbucks store on Broadway regarding a man drunkenly harassing customers just before 7:30 p.m.

The complainant told officers that the man, identified as McAlton Walker, had crossed the street from the store, the report said.

Walker fell into traffic, and kicked an officer in the face while being detained, the report said. Walker was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail was set at $5,000.

He is charged with felony battery, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Metro on 03/01/2020