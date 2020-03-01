Campaigns plan Arkansas events

Amy Klobuchar addresses an audience during a political rally on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Maumelle Event Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)
Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is to speak at 11 a.m. today in the First Baptist Church at 811 Sa Jones Drive in North Little Rock, according to a news release from the Biden campaign.
On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is scheduled to hold a rally at 10 a.m. in the Arkansas Air and Military Museum at Drake Field in south Fayetteville.
