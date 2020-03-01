Century League president gives back to hometown

Natalie Dixon, left, and Andrea Resecker, president of the Century League of Morrilton, pose for a photo during last year’s Charity Ball in Morrilton. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the league, and the proceeds fund the league’s projects throughout the year. This year’s Charity Ball is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Morrilton Country Club.

— For some, leading a club as president for two years could be a daunting task. But for Andrea Resecker, it has been constructive experience that has put her in unfamiliar territory, right in her hometown.

“I really want to make a positive impact,” said Resecker, president of the Century League of Morrilton. “But being president is out of my comfort zone, and I want to push myself out of it, and mainly, I want to give back to my community.

“And I have two little girls (Ava, 6, and Ella, 4), and I wanted them to see that it is important to give back.”

Courtney Martin, who has been a member of the Century League for 10 years and has served as president, said it can be difficult at times to make sure everyone’s thoughts and opinions are heard and valued.

“That’s an important thing and something Andrea is good at,” Martin said. “She makes sure everyone has some input, and she does a great job in that regard. … She has done a really great job of taking on that role.”

The Century League of Morrilton will host its annual Charity Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Morrilton Country Club, 1000 Country Club Road. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from any Century League member or online at www.centuryleague.weebly.com. Resecker said the league typically allows people to pay at the door, but said, “If they are able, they should RSVP so we can have an accurate head count.”

Last year, the Charity Ball raised a little more than $11,000. Resecker said that was about what the group expected, tallying out to a couple hundred dollars more than the prior year.

“It is a fun evening out for adults only, with a fantastic catered meal and live entertainment. We also have a silent auction, and we will be drawing the winners for our super raffle,” Resecker said.

“What I enjoy the most about the Charity Ball,” Martin said, “is seeing different people from the community come out and support and participate in the event, and show love for the community.”

Some of the items available for auction include gift certificates to local restaurants, designer sunglasses, a designer purse and Arkansas Razorback gear. She said there will also be passes to local businesses, including the city pool, Magic Springs in Hot Springs and the Museum of Automobiles in Morrilton.

“We also have a one-night stay at the Rockefeller Institute at Petit Jean Mountain and some gift certificates for rounds of golf and a whole lot of other things,” she said.

Proceeds from the event will help the league give back to the community.

“We try to spend our funds and volunteer hours on local projects,” Resecker said. “Basically, we try to give back to our community with our time and energy focused on community improvements.

“We try to keep everything close so we can be hands on with it.”

She said the league supports local students by paying for female students to attend Girls State, and the group helps provide meals at Thanksgiving and gifts for children in need at Christmastime.

Resecker said one of the bigger things that will affect this year’s event is fulfilling the pledge the group made to help build a new amphitheater in Morrilton.

“A portion of this year’s proceeds will help fill that pledge,” she said. “There are different levels of sponsorships, and we selected one of the structures, so we are donating the money for the structure.”

She said the group originally pledged $10,000 for the amphitheater and have paid a portion of it already, thanks to last year’s event, so proceeds from this year’s Charity Ball will fulfill the pledge.

“It is just something we strive to do,” she said. “We want people to be involved in the community and beautify our city.”

Resecker was born and raised in Morrilton, graduating from high school in 2004. She and her husband, Brandon, will celebrate 10 years of marriage in May.

“She’s got a really kind personality and a giving heart,” Martin said.

Resecker said one of the biggest things she has seen done by the Century League has been the little free pantry installed in front of the police station in Morrilton.

“It’s for people who can’t afford groceries, and we help stock that pantry and keep food in it,” Resecker said. “We also monitor it and make sure the items aren’t out of date or perishable.

“We also have people in the community who have stepped up, including the high school, and been involved around it. … It obviously makes me feel good, seeing the pantry fulfilled, especially for people who really need it. It really touches me.”

Martin said that over the past few years, the league has awarded scholarships directly to students in the area for the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

“We established a scholarship endowment, and we are able to give scholarships out to students each year,” Martin said. “We contribute to that fund every year, and it frees up our current funding for our other projects.

“There is always going to be a Century League Scholarship at UACCB — that is a really big part of what we do.”

She said league members are also big advocates for domestic-violence awareness and also work with the Promise House in Morrilton.

“We like to donate money when we can, but more importantly, we also want to donate our time and be visible in the community, setting the examples for our younger generation and finding ways for them to get involved,” Martin said. “We do whatever is needed of us.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.