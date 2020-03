COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Tuesday

Cleburne County Master Gardeners Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Master Gardeners will offer a program at 10 a m. in the Heber Springs Community Room at the First Electric Cooperative, 150 Industrial Park Road. Paul Love, vice president of the White County Iris Society, will present a program titled Iris and Karen Avey of Mountain View, discussing the work going on there and of the Iris Festival in May. The public is invited to attend the program. For more information, call (501) 362-2524.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Holocaust Survivor Speaker

MORRILTON — Nat Shaffir, a survivor from Nazi-occupied Romania, will speak at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton as part of a Holocaust Survivor program from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Shaffir will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in UACCM’s Fine Arts Auditorium and will address students from the area at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Devil Dog Arena at Morrilton High School. Both events are free and open to the public. To bring student groups to Wednesday’s event, contact Mary Clark at (501) 977-2011 or clark@uaccm.edu.

Thursday

Know Before You Go: Show Me the Money!

CONWAY — Know Before You Go: Show Me the Money!: Finding and Applying for College Scholarships will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., Suite 102. This free workshop aims to help students discover the best places to find scholarships, as well as how to write a winning scholarship essay. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach/classes or call (501) 450-3118.

Maumelle Business Expo

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 18th annual Maumelle Business Expo and Job Fair at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive, starting with the State of the City Lunch at noon in the South Room, with Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris. Tickets are $15. The free Expo, with more than 70 exhibits by local and regional businesses, will be open from 2-6 p.m., and visitors will have a chance to win a $500 cash prize. For more information, contact chamber executive director Alicia Gillen at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

Saturday

Daughters of the King Silent Lenten Retreat

RUSSELLVILLE — Daughters of the King at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., will sponsor a Lenten retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is “Creating Space for God.” During this day of silent meditation, participants will be given opportunities to open themselves to God through various stations that involve praying, walking the Stations of the Cross, coloring, journaling, walking the prayer labyrinth and more. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $5 per person. Register on Eventbrite, or for more information, call (479) 968-3622.

ONGOING

Paint With Jim Tindall

FAIRFIELD BAY — Paint With Jim Tindall will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Fairfield Bay Education Center. Students will paint an original acrylic painting with Tindall’s in-class demonstration. No RSVP is required; beginners and walk-ins are welcome. The class fee is $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Special Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — A special art exhibit featuring paintings created by Jim Tindall’s students is on display in the Fairfield Bay Library through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for the Summer Adult Softball League, starting Monday and ending at 5 p.m. March 13. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. Deliver donations to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The society’s shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Faulkner County TEA Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County TEA Party meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents the SongFarmers of Conway Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Magic the Gathering

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents Magic the Gathering from 4-7 p.m. Fridays. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by a support meeting from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The first meeting is free. The cost to join is $32 annually for national dues and $3 monthly for chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with a support meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Sterling Scholar Speaker

FAIRFIELD BAY — In conjunction with the observation of Arkansas Archeology Month, Melissa Rathgaber, an archaeologist with the Parkin Archeological Park, will be the Sterling Scholar speaker from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills. Rathgaber will discuss the Indian village of Casqui that was believed to have been visited by De Soto and the Spaniards in 1541. The event is free and open to the public. There is the option of purchasing lunch. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

FAIRFIELD BAY — The first-quarter meeting of the Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission will take place at 1 p.m. March 9 in the City Conference Room. This hearing is open to the public. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Starting a Business in Arkansas

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Starting a Business in Arkansas from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10 at Arkansas Tech University. This basic seminar will discuss essential startup steps, legal business structures, regulations, licensing, key issues that affect a business’ success and common pitfalls entrepreneurs face. The cost is $30 and is free for veterans. Registration is required by March 9 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Newcomers’ Club of Conway Meeting

CONWAY — The Newcomers’ Club of Conway invites any Conway resident who is interested in meeting new friends and enjoying new activities to an information coffee at 10 a.m. March 19. Text Donna at (501) 472-8447 for the coffee location or more information.

