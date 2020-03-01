COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

White County Iris Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will meet at 2 p.m. at 605 E. Race Ave. The speaker will be Kenny Coley, White County ranger for the Arkansas Forestry Commission. He will discuss the planting and care of trees. The group will also finalize plans for its spring iris show. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Tuesday

Williamson Prize Lecture

BATESVILLE — Wesley Beal will deliver the Williamson Prize Lecture at 11 a.m. in the Maxfield Room of Edwards Commons at Lyon College. The college awarded the Lamar Williamson Prize for Excellence in Teaching to Beal for the 2018-19 academic year. Beal, an associate professor of English at Lyon, will present Reading Campus Fiction (From a Distance) and discuss his project of studying the academic novel.

Cleburne County Master Gardeners Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Master Gardeners will offer a program at 10 a m. in the Heber Springs Community Room at the First Electric Cooperative, 150 Industrial Park Road. Paul Love, vice president of the White County Iris Society, will present a program titled Iris and Karen Avey of Mountain View, discussing the work going on there and the Iris Festival in May. The public is invited to attend the program. For more information, call (501) 362-2524.

Saturday

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its eighth annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at Ozarka College-Mountain View. The Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department will provide a catered lunch, local vendors will showcase their latest styles, and there will be a silent auction. Purchase tickets, for $25 each, at Ozarka College-Mountain View, Centennial Bank or First Service Bank or from an Ozarka College Foundation board member. Proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View students. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter at (870) 269-5600 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Upcoming

Sterling Scholar Speaker

FAIRFIELD BAY — In conjunction with the observation of Arkansas Archeology Month, Melissa Rathgaber, an archaeologist with the Parkin Archeological Park, will be the Sterling Scholar speaker from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills. Rathgaber will discuss the Indian village of Casqui that was believed to have been visited by De Soto and the Spaniards in 1541. The event is free and open to the public. There is the option of purchasing lunch. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

FAIRFIELD BAY — The first-quarter meeting of the Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission will take place at 1 p.m. March 9 in the City Conference Room. This hearing is open to the public. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

ATLYS String Quartet Concert

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will welcome ATLYS, a women’s string quartet, to the stage for a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Owen Center Auditorium, 1102 W. College St., as part of the ASU-Beebe 2019-2020 Lecture-Concert Series. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for military personnel, seniors and students younger than 18. Buy tickets at asub.ticketleap.com, the Institutional Advancement office in the Ruth Couch Building or at the door. For more information, call (501) 882-8855.

Gaming Unplugged

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., will host a free teen board-game night for ages 13 to 19 from 5-8 March 13. Participants will be served free snacks and play classic board games. Registration is required. For more information, call Kristy Horton at (870) 793-8814.

Spring Fest

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Student Activities Council will host Spring Fest from noon to 4 p.m. March 14 in Lyon’s Couch Garden. Indie-folk band Dawson Hollow will perform, and a VIP lounge will be available for $20. There will be hot-air balloon rides from 2-4 p.m., with Lyon students having priority. Spring Fest will also feature carnival games, custom leather bracelets and a cash cube. The event is free and open to the community.

A Night at the Victory Canteen

JACKSONVILLE — A Night at the Victory Canteen, to benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History, will take place March 14 at the Jacksonville Community Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with a silent auction beginning at 5:30 and dinner at 6:30. The event will also feature a live auction and entertainment. Tickets are $45 per person or $325 for a table for eight. For more information, call (501) 241-1943 or email jaxmilmuseum@gmail.com.

Gospel Choir Spring Concert

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Gospel Choir will give its spring concert at 4 p.m. March 15 in the Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building. Special guests will include The Anointed Ones and other college choirs from across the state.

Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21. Participants will learn the history and how to take care of a cast-iron Dutch oven, then prepare easy Dutch-oven recipes and receive recipes to take home. Reservations are required, and the workshop fee is $10. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Color Fun Run 5K

CAVE CITY — A Color Fun Run 5K to benefit Cave City SkillsUSA will begin at 9 a.m. March 14, with a rain date of March 21. The race will start and finish in the Cave City Middle School parking lot, 711 N. Main St. Preregistration by Wednesday is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration is $25, and remaining T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at the Cave City High School front office or at runsignup.com/Race/AR/CaveCity/CaveCitySkillsUSAColorFunRun5k. For more information, call Brandon Haling or Ben Johnson at (870) 283-3309.

Ivan Parker Concert

JACKSONVILLE — Award-winning gospel singer Ivan Parker will give a concert at 7 p.m. March 26 at Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 834-0364.

Ongoing

Paint With Jim Tindall

FAIRFIELD BAY — Paint With Jim Tindall will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Fairfield Bay Education Center. Students will paint an original acrylic painting with Tindall’s in-class demonstration. No RSVP is required; beginners and walk-ins are welcome. The class fee is $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Special Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — A special art exhibit featuring paintings created by Jim Tindall’s students is on display in the Fairfield Bay Library through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Youth Tour Applications

JACKSONVILLE — High school juniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for the Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., set for June 19-25. Applications are due March 13 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/firstelectric.

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS/BATESVILLE — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver donations to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; or to 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find them loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The society’s shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, meets at 1:30 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The group has testing available. For more information, contact Scott Berrier at berriersm@gmail.com.

First Electric Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program from high school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members. Applications for the scholarship program are due May 1 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit firstelectric.coop or facebook.com/firstelectric.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.