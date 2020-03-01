Detroit informant, slaying suspect dies

DETROIT — A police informant who was charged in two Detroit-area slayings and named a suspect in at least four others — all six of which occurred after he was released from custody in October — has died, police said Saturday.

Kenyel Brown died Friday, said Detroit police spokesman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, who added that she couldn’t provide further details.

Brown, 40, had been hospitalized in critical condition after authorities say he shot himself in the head Monday while fleeing from police in Oak Park, just north of Detroit.

He was charged Feb. 4 in the fatal shootings of two people and wounding of a third two days earlier in River Rouge, southwest of Detroit. He was also suspected in a Jan. 8 killing in River Rouge, a Feb. 18 killing in Highland Park, and separate slayings on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 in Detroit, as well as two carjackings in Detroit on Feb. 21.

Despite numerous arrests and probation violations over the past few years, Brown was released from custody “at the behest of a federal law enforcement agency,” David Ashenfelter, a spokesman for the U.S. District Court in Detroit, told The Detroit News last week. The agency was not named.

That revelation raised questions about whether Brown should have been in custody when the slayings occurred in January and February.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Thursday that his office has found no evidence that a federal agency asked a judge to release Brown months before he was charged in the two Detroit-area slayings and named a suspect in at least four others.

Federal Judge Bernard Friedman told Brown during an Oct. 29 probation violation hearing that he was going to give Brown a break, but that Brown had to “stop doing this,” The Detroit News reported.