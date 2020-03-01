Downtown Partnership receives art grant

— As the time for the annual Toad Suck Daze festival approaches, local residents and visitors are sure to become increasingly aware of the event. But a “toad” will continue its presence in the community after this year’s festival as the Downtown Conway Partnership has acquired a grant to build a “whimsical toad” in downtown.

The Conway Downtown Partnership has received a $10,000 Public Art Grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage for the art installation, titled Whimsical Toad. Debra Fithen, Arkansas Heritage grants coordinator, said the Public Art Grants assist Main Street and Downtown Network communities in enhancing the appearance of their environment by facilitating the collaborations necessary to build and strengthen an awareness and enjoyment of public art. The grants are funded by the 1/8 cent conservation tax (Amendment 75). The project is administered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, which is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

“This is a matching grant,” said Kim Williams, executive director of the Conway Downtown Partnership. “We reached out to the Conway Public Art Board for help. That board issued a Request for Proposal. We received nine submissions, and together, we chose Calvin Stinger of Beebe to design and create the installation.

“Calvin will install the interactive piece of sculpture at the corner of Oak and Front streets, in front of the Halter Building,” Williams said. “The piece will include a whimsical toad sitting on a bench, which will be big enough for one or two people to sit on. This is a great location … close to Toad Suck Square. People will be able to walk through downtown and stop at the bench to rest or take a selfie.

“This is a total long-term concept,” Williams said. “In the future, we envision placing ‘unexpected toads’ throughout the area for people to ‘find.’ This will give people another reason to visit downtown Conway.”

Joanna Nabholz, president of the Conway Public Art Board, said the board “is honored to partner with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to contribute to the rich, historic streetscapes of Conway.”

“The Whimsical Toad will invite layers of playful human interaction through the local artist’s creative design,” Nabholz said. “The Conway Public Art Board hopes this will be a longstanding interactive piece of art that will serve as a landmark for historic downtown. We anticipate this partnership as one of many future collaborations to bring art to the citizens of Conway.”

Stinger lived in Conway for about three years before moving to Beebe, where he is a full-time artist. He is a painter, as well as a sculptor.

“I went to college as a painter but had to take a different studio class my second year and enrolled in sculpture,” said Stinger, who moved to Arkansas from Oregon. “I fell in love with it and have been a sculptor for 30 years, but I still do paint.

“I will start the project about the first week in March, but it won’t be finished in time for Toad Suck Daze this year,” he said, adding that he anticipates the project will take four months. “This will be a lengthy process.”

Stinger received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Brigham Young University-Hawaii in Laie, and his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene. He taught sculpture at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon, for many years.

“I’ve heard all about Toad Suck Daze, but I have not attended yet,” he said with a laugh.

“It sounds like it would be a lot of fun. I’m excited about creating the sculpture,” Stinger said. “The toad will be cast in bronze and weigh about 1,000 pounds; I will cast it on-site. The bench will be made of welded steel and wood and will be sturdy enough to hold the bronze toad and a couple of people.

“My design is a depiction of a full person-sized whimsical toad on a bench, which is in the shape of a large curled leaf supported by a smaller curled leaf underneath. The toad sits with one leg resting over the other while an arm is draped over the back edge of the bench. His head is turned to the side as if watching for someone. I designed it as such with the intent for visitors to interact with it by sitting next to him like his arm would be around them, where it would invite them to have photos taken together.”

For more information on the Public Art Grant Program, call (501) 324-9150.