In retrial, jury acquits trucker in 2017 death of bicyclist

It took jurors less than an hour to acquit a 48-year-old Malvern truck driver of negligent homicide in a crash more than two years ago that left a Little Rock bicyclist lying in a ditch.

Vincent Lynell Tio Jackson, 30, was found next to his mangled bicycle on Oct. 3, 2017, on Baseline Road near Sibley Hole Road. According to trial testimony last week, a passing police officer saw Jackson just minutes before he was injured, pedaling west on the shoulder of the road.

Deputy prosecutor Alexander Jones told jurors that Justin Van Smith's big rig, which was hauling construction material for Grant Garrett Excavating Inc., was dangerously overloaded when it struck Jackson. Jones said Smith was trying to pass Jackson but got too close.

The excess 4 tons of weight reduced Smith's ability to brake and diminished his ability to maneuver the 2001 Kenworth, the prosecutor said. He added that police found no evidence that Smith had braked or swerved to avoid a collision.

Smith's lawyers, Will Wisdom and Lisa Walton-Middleton, told jurors that Jackson's death was a tragic mishap that Smith could do nothing to prevent. They derided the police investigation that led to Smith's arrest as guesswork and conjecture with no scientific basis.

Smith originally was found guilty by a judge in May in Little Rock District Court and was sentenced to 10 months in jail, a year of probation and fined $1,000. He appealed the verdict, which sent the case before a jury last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court in front of Judge Leon Johnson. Jurors acquitted him Thursday.

Had he been convicted a second time, Smith faced the risk of spending up to a year in jail and losing his commercial driver's license.

Defense attorneys told jurors that Smith moved over to give the bicyclist ample room when Smith drove past him. When Smith looked back and saw Jackson veer off the road, he pulled over, flagged down another driver to call for help and waited for the police.

"He gave him the room, and he doesn't know why this tragedy happened," Wisdom said. "He stopped to help. He did everything he was supposed to do."

