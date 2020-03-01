• Sekou Kinebrew, an inspector with the Philadelphia police, said a man involved in a domestic disturbance was shot three times as he drove a stolen ambulance at a police officer, then led police on a low-speed chase for more than an hour before he was arrested.

• Daniel Miner, 43, an Alabama inmate who had been on the loose since fleeing from a work release center in Childersburg, Ala., surrendered to authorities after a standoff in Cullman County, Ala.

• Adam Catzavelos, a white South African, received a suspended sentence from a Johannesburg magistrate judge after he pleaded guilty to making racist comments in a video that went viral in which he could be heard rejoicing that there were no black people at a beach in Greece.

• Candaneshia Bass, 23, of Long Beach, Miss., was charged with simple assault on a vulnerable adult after the Harrison County sheriff's office said she was identified in a video stuffing a sock in the mouth of a disabled woman at an assisted-living facility in Gulfport, where Bass worked as a caregiver.

• Kaleb Wiewandt, 40, an Orange County, Calif., man convicted of mail fraud, escaped from a jail in Ogden, Utah, by posing as fellow inmate Matthew Belnap, who was being released after serving his time on a theft charge and who authorities said assisted in Wiewandt's escape.

• Chase Collins, 22, of Springfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he told authorities he "accidentally" shot his girlfriend, Cheyenne Dancause, during an argument at their home.

• Ronnie Anderson, 71, the president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau and the longest-serving Farm Bureau state president in America, announced that he will retire this summer after 31 years, saying, "you always want to leave a job when you feel like you're still performing at a top level."

• Naim Muhammad, 56, the owner of a St. Louis-area mental health clinic, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $366,185 in restitution to the Missouri Medicaid program after he billed the state for therapy for a deceased patient.

• Antioinette Raymond got a suspended sentence of three months and a $1,000 fine after a video showed the Mississippi bus driver telling a disabled student that she was going to choke her, put soap in her mouth and kill her if she didn't shut up and sit still.

