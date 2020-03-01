Juvenile-court candidates stress experience, say children priority

Tjuana Byrd of Sherwood and Suzanne Lumpkin of Little Rock are running to replace Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wiley Branton as the 8th Division judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit.

Branton, 68, is retiring after 26 years as a juvenile-court judge. He is one of six retiring judges who will leave office at the end of the year.

The post serves the entire 6th Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties, but because of a 1992 federal court settlement the contest will be decided by voters in the 37 voter precincts that make up the southwestern third of Pulaski County.

The arrangement resolved a federal Voting Rights Act lawsuit by creating black-dominated voting precincts for judicial elections. Eligible voters live in precincts 16-17, 44-48, 52-55, 78, 84-86, 98, 105, 112-122, 124-125 and 128-135.

The election is Tuesday. Early voting runs through Monday.

Both candidates say they are extensively experienced in the types of cases that come before juvenile-court judges — neglect, delinquency and family needs.

“I have served dozens of times as a special judge in juvenile court [and] rendered decisions in these areas,” Byrd, 52, said in an email. “I have a realistic view of the needs of the court moving forward, and I have a plan for court improvements that align with the Juvenile Justice reforms that have been proven to provide better outcomes for children and their families.”

Byrd, licensed in 1996, said she will bring a diversity of legal experience to the bench, having worked as a public defender, city attorney, and ad litem, plus running a private practice since 2009.

Lumpkin, 57, said juvenile law has been the focus of her practice for 16 years, including presiding as special judge in juvenile court.

“I have the experience both at the trial and appellate court level, as I have written numerous appellate briefs in dependency/neglect cases over the course of my career,” she said in an email. “I have raised 4 children and have that unique perspective from which to effectively rule from the bench in juvenile court cases.”

Lumpkin said her interest in juvenile law and family court is also a personal passion.

“I became passionate about family law and more specifically juvenile law due to the special needs of one of my children when he was very young,” she said. “Juvenile law is distinct and statutorily separate from what people typically think of as family law. Juvenile court is ultimately a rehabilitative court, and I was drawn by hope. Though not all outcomes are successful, there is always hope.”

Byrd said she was drawn to the field by the core belief in the African proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child.”

“I am a believer in “the village,” and believe we are all responsible for the love and nurturing of all children,” she said. “My community service and church work have always included service that benefits and engages children. The juvenile law field allows me to do what my heart loves in my profession. I get the opportunity to speak for children who cannot and help encourage and influence other children in positive and meaningful ways.”

Byrd said earning an undergraduate degree in criminal justice, plus having worked five years as a probation officer before becoming an attorney, gives her a perspective that her opponent does not have. Byrd said her deep roots in Pulaski County and her extensive record of community service further distinguish her.

With a master’s degree in operations management, Lumpkin said she is more suited to the position because of her experience in management and from raising her own children.

“While attending law school at night, I was the administrative director of the General Clinical Research Center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, a multi-million dollar bench-to-bedside research grant funded by the National Institutes of Health,” she said. “I taught medical ethics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an adjunct assistant professor while practicing law full time. My life experience as a wife, mother and grandmother in raising a family also sets me apart from my opponent by giving me a unique perspective in dealing with children and families from the bench.”

The most recent figures from the secretary of state’s office show Byrd has reported collecting $23,345 in contributions with $9,883 in expenditures. The agency lists her top donors as Anna Beth Gorman of Little Rock with $1,345; Ritche Manley Bowden of Memphis, $1,000; and Theresa Mount of Maryland, Yolanda McCallum of Little Rock and Steven Barger of Little Rock, who have each contributed $500.

Lumpkin has reported $5,925 in contributions with $10,821 in expenditures. The secretary of state reports her top donors are Dorcy Corbin of Little Rock, contributing $1,600; Katherine Blackmon Carroll of Little Rock, $1,100; Nicki Nicolo of Little Rock, $1,000; and Mark Riable of Little Rock, $500.

Circuit judges are paid $168,096 per year and are elected for six-year terms.