Kentucky clinches another SEC title

Mississippi State's Abdul Ado, right, dunks the ball past Missouri's Reed Nikko, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Other than a couple of instances, Kentucky has needed every possession to first gain an edge and then keep it in a gauntlet of close victories.

The No. 8 Wildcats followed the same pattern to answer yet another challenge against No. 15 Auburn, earning a victory along with another SEC title.

Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off the Tigers and clinching the regular season championship with a 73-66 victory Saturday.

A Rupp Arena crowd of 20,638 cheered loudly after the final horn, but the Wildcats exited the court like any other game. They soon received blue-and-white baseball caps signifying their achievement that required eight consecutive wins this month -- six by a total of 38 points.

"It's just good for this team," said Quickley, who shot 3 of 10 but made a big impact with all of his rebounds on the defensive end.

"I think a lot of people doubted us early. We lost a couple of tough games in (Las) Vegas and people questioned if we could get to this point and eventually get to a Final Four or a championship or something like that. We stayed faithful to the grind and trusted the process."

The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch. That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.

Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each, which helped the Tigers outscore the Wildcats 12-5 in second-chance points.

Auburn fought to within a possession at times but couldn't get even. Meanwhile, Kentucky pushed the ball inside to create chances at the line and convert enough of them to offset 42% shooting, including 2 of 13 from beyond the arc.

"We knocked some free throws late and Immanuel always knocks down his free throws," said Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, who made 7 of 8 to finish with 17 points. "I tried to make some so I don't get in trouble."

Nick Richards scored 14 points and Nate Sestina 11 off the bench as the Wildcats avenged a 75-66 loss to Auburn on Feb. 1.

TENNESSEE 63, FLORIDA 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- John Fulkerson scored 22 points, including the first three-pointer of his career, as Tennessee held off a furious Florida comeback attempt to register its best win of the season.

Tennessee (16-13, 8-8) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson made some clutch plays and the Vols hit enough free throws down the stretch to register their best win of the season.

The Vols defeated Florida for the fourth consecutive time.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 67,

MISSOURI 63

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Tyson Carter scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State to a victory over Missouri.

After the Tigers had cut the Bulldogs' lead to two points in the final minute, Carter drove the lane and made a finger-roll layup to give Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6) a cushion. Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon each scored 12 points.

Xavier Pinson led the Tigers (14-15, 6-10) with 20 points, Dru Smith scored 19 and Mitchell Smith added 10.

The Bulldogs opened efficiently, shooting 58% from field as they took a 41-34 halftime lead. Point guard Dru Smith kept the cold-shooting Tigers in the game, piling up 11 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Mississippi State extended its lead to 11 points with 12 minutes left in the game before Missouri responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Mitchell Smith's follow-dunk of a Pinson miss. Pinson tied the game at 53 with a pull-up jumper in transition. Mississippi State leaned on Perry to regain control. He scored in the lane on consecutive possessions.

As was the case in the previous meeting, Mississippi State dared Missouri to make three-pointers and the Tigers couldn't do it. Missouri made just 6 of 29 from three-point range.

LSU 64, TEXAS A&M 50

BATON ROUGE -- Skylar Mays scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, and LSU defeated Texas A&M.

Javonte Smart scored 14 points, hitting 3 three-pointers in the first half to help LSU (20-9, 11-5) open an early 13-point lead.

The Tigers held a lead of around 10 points for much of the game, but the Aggies (14-14, 8-8) briefly closed to 55-48 when when A&M top scorer Savion Flagg hit a three-pointer with 5:54 left.

Mays responded with his fifth three-point of the game and later set up Emmitt Williams for a fast-break dunk that gave the Tigers a 12-point lead, at 60-48, with 3:26 left. The Aggies didn't threaten after that, managing only one basket the rest of the way.

Hitting six of eight shots, including five of six from three-point range, Flagg finished with 17 points, giving him 10 or more points in six consecutive games. Josh Nebo added 11 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M.

MISSISSIPPI 86,

VANDERBILT 60

OXFORD, Miss. -- Devontae Shuler scored 18 points and KJ Buffen scored 17 points to lead Ole Miss to a victory over Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11) shot 55% from the floor (35 of 64) and hit nine three-pointers.

Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15) allowed a 13-1 run to open the game, then hit four consecutive three-pointers, two by Scotty Pippen, Jr., to tie the game at 13. The two teams traded leads twice over the next few minutes, but a 19-5 run late in the half put the Rebels up 43-27 at the break, and they never trailed in the second half.

Vanderbilt held Ole Miss leading scorer Breein Tyree to 11 points, his lowest point total in eight games, but the Rebels registered 26 assists and simply found other ways to generate offense.

Behind Shuler and Buffen, Blake Hinson had 13 points and Khadim Sy 12.

Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 13 points, Pippen scored 11 and Saban Lee 10.

ALABAMA 90,

SOUTH CAROLINA 86

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and freshman Javian Davis had a season-high 20 to help Alabama rebound from a slow start to beat South Carolina.

Davis finished his biggest game of the season by making the second of two free throws with four seconds left to help the Crimson Tide (16-13, 8-8) overcome the absence of injured guard John Petty after an early 12-point deficit.

Beetle Bolden and Jaden Shackelford each made two free throws over the final 25 seconds after the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7) staged their own comeback in the final minutes.

Davis also had 10 rebounds and Lewis dished out six assists while making 3 of 4 three-pointers. Jaden Shackelford scored 18 and Herbert Jones added 10.

