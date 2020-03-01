Keep noise level down

As every parent knows, babies are born with loud mouths to call attention to their urgent needs and desires.

Fortunately, as they become more self-aware and develop basic communication skills, most of them learn to turn down the volume. However, some people never seem to outgrow that primitive need to loudly call attention to themselves.

Quite naturally, when they become old enough to drive, they delight in terrorizing the neighborhood with their mega-horsepower monster vehicles which can rattle windows more loudly than a low-flying helicopter.

Then as grown-ups, these people, who are generally the largest and dumbest among us, seem to haunt public gathering places where they address random members of their captive audience with whatever pops into their vacuous heads. And normally they speak at volume levels better suited to communicating across Swiss valleys than across the room.

While some daily encounter with such self-centered buffoons is unavoidable, just imagine how miserable our lives would be if one of them were to accidentally become our president!

Unfortunately, the only known cure for loud and dumb is cultural evolution, an antidote that Charles Darwin might have called survival of the wittiest.

DAVID L. HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Academics or sports

The column by guest writer Mark Weatherton on Thursday needs to be acknowledged by every school board in the country.

Almost every junior high, high school and college puts too much emphasis on sports and the hiring of coaches. Full-page articles are written about the hiring of a new football coach.

Nothing is said about the job search or hiring of a new calculus or Advanced Placement biology teacher. Why?

DODY NEIS

Mountain Home

Consider alternatives

I am disappointed in the president's promises. Most have not been kept, and he has incurred the largest deficit in modern times. His autocratic administration has benefited the well-to-do and has neglected the middle class.

Most of the Democratic candidates, with the exception of Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden, will not be able to unseat Trump. He has been a great liar and showman and has held himself above the law, and will continue to do so if re-elected. Please consider the above alternates--one a self-made billionaire and a mayor of New York, the other a moderate Democrat who understands Washington.

WALTER CORBIN

Bentonville

Read his own words

To my Republican friends (I have many): You choose your candidate. I choose mine. I do not want to elect Putin's choice. Remember that the Mueller Report documented Russian efforts to get the present occupant of the White House elected by sowing seeds of disharmony, distrust and fear among us. They succeeded. On Feb. 7, this paper reported that he said, "It was evil." It sure was. On the investigations into Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election, "We went through Russia, Russia, Russia," he said. Then he used a word this paper would not print.

The person Russia helped to elect used words in public that my newspaper will not repeat. What other kind of person would Russia want in the White House?

From the article: "He criticized Pelosi for saying that she has prayed for the president even while opposing him. 'She may pray, but she prays for the opposite,' Trump said. 'But I doubt she prays at all.'"

From his own words I understand him. I understand that he thinks prayer is a simple request to smite enemies.

I want a president with a better understanding of prayer, a president who does not call the FBI scum and the former director of the FBI a sleazebag. I want a president who can apologize to the American people for wrong actions as President Clinton did in 1999 after his impeachment.

I praise the staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for compiling this article on the front page of the paper. I urge my Republican friends to go back and read it with the quotes from other speakers at the prayer breakfast. Read, and think. It should be easy to find with the online edition.

ROBERT WALKER

Little Rock

Of admirable women

A couple of ladies whose names are not household names like Amelia Earhart, but probably should be because they were cut from the same bolt of cloth as that bold aviator:

Alice Paul: (1885-1977) Suffragist extraordinaire. Leader in women's fight to gain equal rights, especially the right to vote. Because she led protest pickets in front of the White House when the Wilson Administration was cracking down on any dissent of America's entry into The Great War, she was considered disloyal and imprisoned under extremely harsh conditions. While on a hunger strike, she was force-fed raw eggs through a stomach tube and confined to a psychiatric ward. Eventually, because of the bad press her treatment was generating, she was released and Wilson capitulated, agreeing to support the suffragist cause, resulting in the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Mary Harris "Mother" Jones: (1837-1930) Irish-born American schoolteacher and dress-maker. Her husband and four children died of yellow fever in 1867. In 1871 her dress shop was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire. After that she became involved in union and community organizing, advocating specifically for the rights of miners. She referred to them as "my boys" and gained the moniker "Mother Jones." She became embroiled in the Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike 1912 by West Virginia miners. Arrested on Feb. 13, 1913, she was tried by a military court and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but released after 85 days. She was called "the most dangerous woman in America" by the West Virginia prosecutor and the "grandmother of all agitators" on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Grateful miners erected a monument on her grave in Mount Olive, Ill., and Miner's Day, also known as Mother Jones' Day, is observed on Oct. 11.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy

About that socialism

It appears farmers are going to be the recipients of a government subsidy due largely in part to the tariff shakeout Trump likes to employ.

Where do you think this action falls on the capitalism/socialism scale?

RUSSELL LEMOND

Little Rock

