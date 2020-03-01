March for crappie

Word doesn't exactly "get out" when crappie start biting on Lake Dardanelle, at least, not on the internet.

You know they're biting when you see boats while crossing Big Piney Creek on Interstate 40. One day the bay is empty. You'll see a few boats a few days later, and then, like magic, boats are everywhere. When you see them on weekdays, during working hours, you'd better call in sick and get on the water because the bite is on. For the next couple of weeks, you can enjoy some of the best fishing of the year. The fish are aggressive, and they're big.

Lake Dardanelle is just one of many places to catch crappie this month in the Natural State. From the deep, clear lakes in the Ozark and Ouachita mountains to the stained, fertile river oxbows in the southeast, schools of slabs are waiting for your attention. You don't need much. Just a boat and a long pole with a jig or minnow.

Lake Dardanelle

Consistently rated as the state's best bass lake, this 34,000-acre Arkansas River impoundment is somewhat overlooked for crappie fishing.

Piney Bay, near the mouth of Big Piney Creek, is the most conspicuous hotspot because you can see it from the interstate, but really, you can catch crappie almost anywhere.

Big Piney is almost always my first stop. I motor slowly upriver looking for concentrations of baitfish on my electronic graph. You can catch a lot of crappie in open water trolling jigs or minnows on spider rigs. You can also get upstream of baitfish and drift bait through the schools as you back downstream. That is out of the question when the wind blows upstream. You can troll downstream, but in my experience, a natural drift gets more bites than a powered presentation.

Piney Creek has a long line of brush piles along the channel. Some are huge and some are small, but they all hold crappie. Using the trolling motor, I stay about 15 yards downstream of a brush pile and cast minnows upstream, letting them drift over the brush under slip bobbers. I also use the countdown method with small jigs and nick the tops and edges of the brush.

Nearby, off the main channel, is a cove where I often catch crappie in early March. The water is only 5-10 feet deep, but the water temperature warms earlier there. There also is a lot of artificial structure that attracts baitfish and thus crappie. I catch white, black and blacknose crappie there.

Willie Johnston, a veteran crappie angler from Hamburg, in southeast Arkansas, said it was probably because our bait was too close to the bottom.

"A lot of times, if they're hitting at that level, they just suck it in and spit it out," Johnston said. "You want them to come up to get it so they'll swim back down. That gives you the line tension you need to put the hook in them."

Lake Conway

One of the most popular crappie lakes in central Arkansas, it covers 6,700 acres between Conway and Mayflower.

A popular spot is "The Hole," a big bay off Gold Creek, just a short boat ride upstream from Arkansas 365. A generous amount of vegetation lines the banks. If the water is up, the vegetation is submerged, and crappie burrow into it to spawn. I've fished this area several times and loaded the live well by dunking small tube jigs into the grass in water depths of less than 18 inches. It was easy. We just trolled along the bank in a circuit. When we caught a big crappie from a patch of grass, another one moved in to take its place in less than 30 minutes.

In March, when the water starts to warm, crappie move to live cypress trees, and then to the flats. In mid-March, they school in the middle and then move to the banks as lily pads grow.

Cypress trees also are great places to catch crappie. The water around the cypress trees is about 6 feet deep, and the shallow spawning flats are nearby. Crappie spawn practically on the bank in depths of 1 foot. To catch them, you need to back off and dunk jigs with a long pole.

DeGray Lake

A 13,400-acre impoundment of the Caddo River near Arkadelphia, DeGray Lake is a miniature version of Lake Ouachita, the state's fishing goliath west of Hot Springs.

I have fished it several times with Tammy Richardson, a guide on DeGray, and with Grant Westmoreland of Sheridan and former U.S. Representative Mike Ross.

In March, crappie fishing is best in the upper end of the lake because the water warms sooner than it does downlake. Crappie are usually in or around brush piles this time of year, and you can catch them with a Tennessee shad twistertail on a light jig and spinning rod. If the water is stained, use a grub with more chartreuse or add a touch of chartreuse with a dye pen.

From March 10-20, Richardson said you can catch crappie between 2-15 feet deep. She said they like to spawn around stumps in depths of 2-5 feet. The best fishing, she added, is from March 15 into April.

"The water temperature needs to be in the high 50s to 60s for it to be really good," Richardson explained.

Richardson's most memorable day on DeGray came while fishing with her dad.

"We got one over 3 pounds and several over 2 pounds," she recalled. "We caught 50 or 60 out of one brushpile, and they were all big slabs."

White Oak Lake

One of the premier crappie hotspots in southwest Arkansas, White Oak Lake takes in parts of Ouachita and Nevada counties near Bluff City. Lower White Oak Lake covers 1,645 acres, and Upper White Oak Lake covers 1,032 acres. Both sections are loaded with visible cover, but not all of it holds crappie at the same time.

In early and mid-March, look for crappie on deep brush piles on mid-lake flats. "Deep" is relative to lake depth. White Oak is shallow, so a deep brush pile will rest on the bottom at about 12-15 feet, with the tops about 3-5 feet below the surface. Fish them with light jigs as you would in lakes Ouachita or DeGray, but counting down and nicking the tops.

Later, you can catch crappie around the cypress trees as you would at Lake Conway and then follow them to the banks for the spawn. After the spawn, they move back to brush piles on the flats to recover.

We're entering a golden time for crappie fishing, and it's about to bust loose all over the state. Get it while it's hot.

In late winter and early spring, anglers start catching big stringers of crappie on south Arkansas hotspots like Lake Greeson. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Small grubs on light jigs are the best lures for catching crappie in brushtops at lakes Dardanelle and Ouachita. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Lakes get most of the crappie fishing attention in Arkansas, but rivers and lake tailwaters hold a lot of crappie as well, like this one caught below Millwood Dam. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Sports on 03/01/2020