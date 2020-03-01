• British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be married and are expecting a baby in the early summer. A wedding date wasn't announced. Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, became the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the prime minister's official London residence when they moved in last year. Symonds, a conservationist and former communications chief for the Conservative Party, which Johnson now leads, was romantically linked to Johnson when Theresa May still served as prime minister. Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer he married in 1993. They announced their separation in September 2018 and said they planned to divorce. Johnson has fathered at least one other child. The wives of two of the past four British prime ministers, David Cameron and Tony Blair, gave birth while their husbands were in office.

• Leave it to the internet to interpret Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey during a concert in Detroit as a political endorsement of a presidential candidate. The more than 70,000 fans who attended the country music star's Feb. 22 show at Ford Field understood it for what it was: a tribute to one of greatest NFL running backs and Detroit Lions players to ever take the field. Brooks told the audience that he donned Sanders' No. 20 jersey to pay homage to him since they both went to Oklahoma State University. "I was lucky to go to school with him," Brooks said. "You guys got the greatest player in NFL history, in my opinion, in this jersey. I love this man." After the show, Brooks posted a photo on social media of himself wearing the jersey, which has "Sanders" and "20" emblazoned on the back. But annoyed fans ripped Brooks, believing he was endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the self-proclaimed democratic socialist's 2020 presidential campaign. "I had no idea you were a big freaking liberal socialist! I've listened to your songs for the last time!" one person wrote. Others, though, pointed out the apparent confusion over Brooks' post or made fun of those who read too much into it. "How much did KFC pay you to wear this?" a commenter wrote, referring to another famous Sanders: Colonel. There's no indication of who Brooks supports politically, though he performed at Barack Obama's 2009 presidential inauguration. The Hall of Fame running back took it in stride, tweeting to his fellow OSU alum: "Hey garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20For2020." Brooks responded in jest: "I would run any race with you! #Number20for2020 HA!!!"

This Nov. 8, 2017 file photo shows Garth Brooks at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A Section on 03/01/2020