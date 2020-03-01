Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Pete Buttigieg; Vice President Mike Pence. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sanders; Azar; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Biden; Pence. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Biden; Azar. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 03/01/2020