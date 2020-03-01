GOLF

Fleetwood in front at Honda

Tommy Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round of The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, moving to 5 under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National. Fleetwood, ranked No. 12 in the world, has been close to getting that elusive win on U.S. soil with two runner-up finishes. Steele shot 71. He was alone on the lead through 36 holes at 5 under, birdied two of his first three on Saturday to get to 7 under and then made four bogeys in an eight-hole span. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 76 on Saturday and is 13 shots behind Fleetwood.

Quigley opens 3 shot lead

Brett Quigley shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday in the Cologuard Classic to open a three-stroke lead in his bid to win for the second time in his first four PGA Tour Champions starts. Fred Couples was second after a 66. The 60-year-old Hall of Famer won the last of his 13 senior titles in 2017. Quigley, 50, won a month ago in Morocco in his second Champions start and tied for ninth two weeks ago in Florida in the Chubb Classic. He made his senior debut in September in Calgary, Alberta, tying for 64th in the Shaw Charity Classic. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 70 on Saturday and is five shots behind Quigley with a 137. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) fired a 71 on Saturday and is at 138 for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 68 on Saturday and is at 141 for the tournament.

MOTOR SPORTS

Burton first at Xfinity

Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday. Burton, 19, is the son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, and he finished strong with an impressive final restart. When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap of the 150-lap race and caused the sixth caution of the final stage, Burton was the first off pit row among the lead-lap cars. He kept the lead on the restart, and he hung on for his first win in 12 Xfinity starts with Herbst close behind. Burton's celebratory post-race burnouts were so enthusiastic that his car wouldn't restart. He had to be towed back to Victory Lane.

HORSE RACING

Ete Indien wins

Ete Indien made a huge move right out of the gate and went on to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, a victory that will likely be enough to earn him a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Breaking from the outside of the field, Ete Indien sprung as soon as the doors open and darted immediately toward the rail to start what became a wire-to-wire victory. A slew of challengers jostled for spots behind him, but once the group hit the stretch Ete Indien took off and won easily for jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Patrick Biancone. Ete Indien finished the 81/2 furlongs in 1:43.02, and returned $8.60, $4.40 and $3. Next up for Ete Indien would likely be the Florida Derby at Gulfstream in four weeks. Candy Tycoon, a 23-1 shot, got just ahead of a four-horse cluster at the finish to place second and pay $16.40 and $7.60. As Seen On TV was third, paying $3.20.

FOOTBALL

Romo gets $17M per year

Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokesman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo's new deal is worth $17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys star was still playing, that would make him the 17th highest-paid quarterback next season. CBS' deal with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo's contract goes beyond that. CBS is expected to retain their rights when the next round of negotiations start, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with players is finalized. Romo was hired by CBS in 2017 when he retired after 14 seasons and signed a 3-year deal that averaged $3 million per season. He quickly made an impact being paired with Jim Nantz and was widely hailed as the best analyst to debut since John Madden. Romo's new contract eclipses the $8 million per year that Madden received with Fox.

Vols' DL charged with assault

Tennessee senior defensive lineman Darel Middleton has been charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after police say he shoved his girlfriend. Middleton was arrested early Saturday morning for an incident that started with a fight with another man, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. An arrest warrant says Middleton, 23, shoved his girlfriend to the ground after a fight. Middleton was jealous of one of his girlfriend's male friends, "became very angry" and began fighting with his own friend, according to the report. The police report said Middleton's girlfriend tried to break up the fight, and he shoved her to the ground. After apologizing, he shoved her again, according to the report.

OLYMPICS

Rupp dominates trials

Galen Rupp reclaimed his status as the nation's top distance runner Saturday, winning his second consecutive U.S. Olympic marathon trials and earning a spot for a Tokyo Games shadowed by a global virus. Rupp pulled away in the final miles for a dominant victory. Carrying a U.S. flag in his right hand, Rupp was all alone as he crossed the finish line, almost 43 seconds ahead of Jacob Riley. Abdi Abdirahman also earned a spot on the U.S. team. "It's incredible, I feel relief almost more than anything," said Rupp, who completed his comeback from heel surgery. Aliphine Tuliamuk edged Molly Seidel by seven seconds in the closest women's finish in the trials. Seidel became the first woman to make the U.S. Olympics team while running in her first marathon. Sally Kipyego was third. Tuliamuk and Kipyego are from Kenya and have become U.S. citizens. Kipyego won the silver medal in the 10,000-meters for Kenya. Rupp, 33, qualified for his fourth Olympics with a winning time of 2:09:20. He won the bronze medal in the marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

HOCKEY

Stamkos out 6-8 weeks

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning said Saturday that Stamkos will be out for approximately six to eight weeks, including rest and recovery. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6. Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season, both second on the team behind Nikita Kucherov.

TENNIS

Djokovic claims Dubai title

After saving match points to reach the final, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scarcely troubled as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time. The 17-time Grand Slam champion maintained his unbeaten start to the year, having won the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and clinching a record-extending eighth Australian Open title. Djokovic's 79th career title moves him five behind Rafael Nadal, who was playing in the Mexican Open final in Acapulco against American Taylor Fritz.

Sabalenka wins Qatar Open

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the sixth title of her career with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. Sabalenka, 21, needed less than 75 minutes to complete the win, sending down seven aces and hitting 21 winners in clinching her third title in six months -- after those in Wuhan and Zhuhai. Sabalenka sealed the first set with an ace, and survived five break points against the two-time Wimbledon champion in the fourth game of the second set. Kvitova sent a volley wide to give Sabalenka the title on her fourth championship point.Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title. The Czech player won the 2018 final against Garbine Muguruza.

