Overthinking the vote

Arkansas voters with center-left political views much like mine--and there are literally dozens of us--have been wavering and agonizing.

We've struggled to determine the best thing to do with our ultimately insignificant votes in our state's little Super Tuesday participation.

Our votes will be ultimately insignificant because of their small number, the likely muddled distribution of them among four or five candidates and their dwarfing by the bigger same-day contests in California, Texas and a dozen other states.

Nonetheless, it's a vote, and it's precious, and one should take it seriously.

The idea I had to ask for a Republican ballot to vote directly against Donald Trump--because that's the vote I know I want to cast--was appropriately fleeting. It would require voting for a William Weld. That would be silly. Fun. But silly.

The only other thing I've been sure of is not to vote early. Otherwise I'd be banging on the door of the Election Commission within hours, pleading for my ballot back.

Suddenly Elizabeth Warren is positively inspiring me with policy command and articulate energy and passion, and then just as suddenly she seems over-eager, indeed phony.

Suddenly Michael Bloomberg seems almost all right, and then just as suddenly there's a debate, and he isn't.

Suddenly Amy Klobuchar is the obvious choice, and then just as suddenly it's even more obvious she's not going to be nominated. But maybe she could be the running mate. Maybe voting for her would somehow advance that prospect.

Suddenly Pete Buttigieg is compellingly smart, and then just as suddenly I'm shouting into the television screen for him to shut up with that cliched thoughtfulness and smart-aleck interruption.

Suddenly Joe Biden is plainly not up to it anymore, and then just as suddenly, well, he's still not up to it. But he might win South Carolina in a rout and re-establish himself with the vital black vote, making him of course the logical choice because Trump knew which one of the candidates to try to bribe the Ukrainians into smearing for him.

Never--indeed for no millisecond--do I think of voting for Bernie Sanders. Likely nominee though Bernie be, talking about Fidel Castro's good side is no way to run for president of the United States. You don't counter a preposterous president with an extremist alternative.

Sanders may well bring in new voters. But he'll scare the hell out of just as many swing voters.

On substance, I believe the world's greatest newspaper--which is of course The New York Times--got it just right weeks ago when it issued a widely criticized joint endorsement ... of the women, Warren and Klobuchar.

If I could handpick the ticket, I'd reverse that order and make it Klobuchar-Warren, but with the proviso that Klobuchar could never get sick.

I mainly want Warren to wipe that vapid smarm off Mike Pence's face in a running-mate debate. And I want her to have to subjugate herself to Klobuchar's workable incremental approach to Medicare for all.

The trouble with that is risking getting two new Republican U.S. senators out of it, which would threaten our existing health-care reforms, such as the equitable coverage for pre-existing conditions.

So maybe you keep Klobuchar and Warren where they are and go with good ol' Joe, so long as he gets a good running mate. Klobuchar would be the best, but, then, there's that Senate complication.

You tend to meet herself coming and going in this complex contemplation.

But then, Minnesota has a Democratic governor to fill that Senate vacancy by appointment until the next election. In Warren's Massachusetts, there is a moderate Republican governor--one of the last two known to exist, with the other a former Massachusetts governor, Mitt Romney--who would make the appointment for three or four months until a special election.

Perhaps I'm overthinking it.

If I vote for the candidate I simply most prefer as nominee and president, I'll vote for Klobuchar.

If I vote to pursue the likeliest vital coalescence of a singular electable alternative to Trump, I'll vote for Biden.

If I lose a quarter of my mind, I'll vote for Warren.

If I lose half of it, I'll vote Bloomberg or Buttigieg.

If I lose four-fifths of it, I'll vote for Sanders.

If I lose it all and enter self-destructive delirium, I'll vote for Trump.

If I maintain sanity, I'll wander over to the church/polling place no sooner than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

And I'll have given thought by then to these thousands of local judge candidates. There's the one with the inflatable shoe. Then there's the one with the life-size roadside cardboard cutout. Then there are the ones who've bothered me at my door.

At least none of the presidential candidates has done that.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 03/01/2020